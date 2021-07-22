Fortnite Recon Scanner locations: Where to find Recon Scanners in Season 7

It's rather unclear what transpired after the Fortnite 17.20 update, but the NPC, known as Riot, is now being hunted in-game. Riot appeared on the island following the alien invasion, and is often found wandering about alone near the POI known as the Yellow Steel Bridge.

Definitely about to start a Riot (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

It goes without saying that Riot is a bit of a loner and rather suspicious given that he attacks any friendly loopers approaching him. Rook has had enough of the situation and is tasking players with getting familiarized with the IO's Recon Scanner in order to eventually take down Riot.

However, before that can happen, loopers must first master the weapon in order to be effective in battle. To sweeten the deal, Rook is offering 30,000 experience points to any looper who can manage to find a Recon Scanner and use it to spot an enemy player for practice.

"Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player" Fortnite Epic challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite week 7 Epic challenges go live on July 22nd, 10:00 a.m. ET

How to complete the "Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player" Fortnite week 7 Epic challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players need to find an IO Recon Scanner and use it during an engagement to scan an enemy player. The weapon is advanced in design, owing to which loopers need not worry about ammo consumption, and can fire at will after the weapon recharges.

However, due to its design and advanced technology, players will generally be able to find a Recon Scanner only within the IO satellite bases present on the island. Luckily, the entire island has been mapped out, and the exact locations of all the bases are known.

These are the locations at which players can find a Recon Scanner:

Corny Complex

Discovery Dish - Believer Beach

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Craggy Cliffs

Dampy Dish - Slurpy Swamp

Defiant Dish - Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - Dirty Docks

Destined Dish - Misty Meadow

In addition to scanning the area and revealing enemy players and items, the weapon can also damage other players if the projectile makes direct contact. While that's rather unlikely to happen in the heat of battle, some skilled players have shown that it's possible.

Also Read: Fortnite Bugha Late Game Tournament - Start date, how to participate, $100,000 cash prize and more

Edited by Siddharth Satish