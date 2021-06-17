Fortnite Redditor's "Challenges starter pack" meme hits close to home, wins over the community

Fortnite has joined the meme world. A popular meme trend was the "starter pack" meme. People would put four images in a square that described to a certain person or group of people and call it the ____ starter pack.

These were often targeted at fans of certain things. This meme has made its way to the Fortnite community and hits a lot of Fortnite players really close to home.

Many matches in Fortnite are spent toiling away and completing challenges. Each week of the season sees new challenges thrown at players. This season, with the nontraditional battle pass in effect, players have the incentive to complete these challenges rather quickly.

Instead of leveling up, players can spend battle stars on any item they want. With that comes a lot of familiarity with completing challenges.

Fortnite challenges starter pack meme

There's something to be said about all of this. They're all so relatable to anyone who has ever spent any amount of time completing challenges. The Fortnite community certainly agrees, with over 6400 upvotes on Reddit. Tons of comments were left mentioning how accurate or funny it was.

Fans of Fortnite know that the weekly challenges often include going to remote locations or POIs on the outskirts of the island. This almost never lends itself to staying in the Storm Circle.

Fortnite's storm circle. Image via Forbes

Secondly, if players are trying to complete multiple challenges in one match, it likely requires running to and from multiple locations that are not in the Storm Circle. Which is why another part of this meme is so relatable.

Completing challenges doesn't leave much time for looting, so the loadouts are always going to be bad. They're also quite often going to include medical supplies (whether by choice because of the storm or because that's just what was looted). Players with these loadouts are obviously only trying to complete a challenge and not win a match.

Fortnite medkit. Image via Pinterest

The last two parts are something that often comes with completing challenges: leveling up and stumbling into a top 10 finish.

By not seeking out any drama or even going where anyone else is, players can often get a lucky high finish by simply avoiding anyone and anything. Players have finished even higher than that as a result. Of course, with completing challenges comes that all too familiar leveling up sound that players crave.

