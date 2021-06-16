Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Challenges: How to step onto a body scanner

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is into its second week, and with that comes a whole new set of challenges, such as interacting with dead drops or stepping onto a body scanner. The body scanner definitely fits with the alien theme that the new season has brought with it.

i need it for a fortnite challenge apparently https://t.co/KdzlPd6ZRG — Overlord (@OverlordBTW) June 16, 2021

Fortnite players have a challenge this week that requires them to simply step onto one and interact with it. There are multiple places across the map where players can do this, though only one is necessary. Here are all the locations to find and step onto a body scanner.

Fortnite body scanner locations Week 2

#FortniteSeason7 Week 2 Legendary Challenge/Quest Guide :



NOTE: The Body Scanners are all found in the small buildings at the entrance to each Base.



Via : @FN_Assist 👍#Fortnite 👽#FortniteInvasion#Fortniteleaks 💥 pic.twitter.com/CdBAX9xt9t — 🦇Bat Fortnite Man🦇 (@BatFortniteMan) June 16, 2021

The locations can all be seen on the map above, denoted by the symbol of the body scanner. Players will need to step onto the round portion in order to prove they are not alien.

Body scanners in Fortnite. Image via Fortnite Insider

Here are all the specific locations and how to get there.

The first scanner location is near Slurpy Swamp. The scanner is at the satellite dish and can be found in the building next to it. The scanner is in a garage-like opening. The building is marked with the number 3.

The first scanner. Image via YouTube

The second location is near the middle of the map, below the center and next to Weeping Woods. It can be found in a small building as well, and can be seen through the open window. This one is also denoted by a satellite dish.

The second body scanner. Image via YouTube

The third can be found on the mountain past Misty Meadows. The satellite is visible from afar, but landing there is probably the best course of action rather than climbing up from the ground.

The third body scanner. Image via YouTube

The fourth can be found at the satellite location in between Lazy Lake and Dirty Docks. The fifth body scanner is found between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks.

The fifth body scanner. Image via YouTube

The sixth body scanner is located to the northwest of Pleasant Park, while the seventh and final body scanner location in Fortnite is to the west of Believer Beach. Players simply to need to land or walk onto a body scanner and interact with it to complete the challenge.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod