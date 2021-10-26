Fortnite Refer A Friend challenges are so difficult, players are "giving up" on the free rewards

Epic Games recently introduced Fortnite players to the all-new Refer A Friend program. The program will reward players for inviting friends who have never played the game before. As exciting as it may sound, there is a massive catch.

Epic made the Fortnite Refer A Friend challenges extremely difficult, in an effort to ensure players don't create alternate accounts to grab the rewards. Unfortunately, the developers ended up making these challenges almost impossible to complete, even for those who are trying to do them fairly.

As a result, many players feel that completing the Fortnite Refer A Friend challenges isn't worth their time. Some have already given up on the program altogether while several others do not even plan to start them.

The worst of all the challenges is the last one, which requires players to gain 60 levels along with the friend they invited.

Rainbow Racer outfit from Fortnite Refer A Friend is impossible to get

The first four challenges in Fortnite Refer A Friend are extremely easy to complete. After inviting a friend, players simply have to play a few games, place in the top 10 thrice, and eliminate 10 players.

To complete the above challenges, players will get a loading screen, the Miridescent wrap, Flair Fare glider, and Drive Shaft pickaxe.

The last reward in the Fortnite Refer A Friend challenges is the Rainbow Racer outfit. To complete this challenge, players have to gain 60 levels along with the friend they invited. This will be easier if both players are new to the game. However, for those who are already around the 150-200 level mark, gaining 60 levels is a near-impossible task.

Unfortunately, given the difficulty of this task, earning a free skin is not a piece of cake. Therefore, players have given up on the Fortnite Refer A Friend program after completing the first four challenges.

Players react to the Fortnite Refer A Friend challenges

The fifth challenge from the Fortnite Refer A Friend program has left several players disappointed. Those who have spent a lot of time grinding early and are no longer willing to grind 60 more levels.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus The Refer a Friend program is currently down for maintenance as we address an issue. We will keep you updated on the status of the program. The Refer a Friend program is currently down for maintenance as we address an issue. We will keep you updated on the status of the program. https://t.co/x9IgbWPRVB

It is evident that the Refer A Friend program in Fortnite has not quite had the success Epic Games would have wanted it to have. The program is currently under maintenance and it is possible that the developers are making the last challenge easier for players to complete.

