Fortnite's Agent Jones proves to be a worse driver than Peely

Throughout the course of Fortnite's storyline, Peely has always been branded as a bad driver. He has been crashing vehicles on the island for years and never seems to learn his lesson. However, in Chapter 3, he redeemed himself by driving a Slurp Truck to Mecha during the Collision event and saved reality. Fast forward to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, and it's Agent Jones who could use some redemption.

As such, he has stolen Peely's old title and is being dubbed as the worst driver in the Metaverse. What was supposed to be a routine drive turned into a blunder of epic proportions that could have caused a major incident.

While Peely has crashed several vehicles in the past, none of them were carrying cargo that could change the fate of the storyline. It seems that Slone's fears of Agent Jones being clumsy are coming to pass, given that he crashed his vehicle that was transporting the Time Machine.

Agent Jones crashes with the Time Machine; Fortnite's future has never been this uncertain

It would seem that while attempting to transport the Time Machine from Pleasant Park, Agent Jones lost control of the vehicle. Given that he's a highly decorated ex-Imagined Order employee, one would imagine that only something deadly could have caused him to lose control, right?

Well, according to the evidence at the scene of the accident, it's assumed that the vehicle swerved off the road. The culprit? A banana peel. It's still unclear how this happened, but it seems that the Mudflap (which weighs a few tons) managed to slip on the banana peel and swerve out of control.

This has resulted in the Time Machine almost being lost to Loot Lake. Miraculously, the Mudflap stopped shy of being submerged in the water. Given that Kevin The Cube is back again in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, it would have spelled disaster.

Luckily for agent Agent Jones, he managed to get the device to the other side of Loot Lake with the help of a trailer, and hopefully, it still works. Fingers crossed.

Where is the Time Machine headed in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5?

Based on the storyline and in-game developments, it can be said with the utmost certainty that the Time Machine is being taken to Dusty Divot. The only question remains as to why this is being done. It is being speculated that another Rocket will be created, and the Time Machine will be strapped to it.

For the time being, the main concern is Agent Jones getting the Time Machine to its destination and not destroying it (alongside most of reality). Perhaps Peely should be brought in to oversee the process and ensure no more mishaps occur along the way.

