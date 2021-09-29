Fortnite's Golden Cube is now 'activating' the Purple Cube at Steamy Stacks

The Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has started awakening another Purple Cube. The latest season has just begun, and this is already the second mini-event that players can witness.

The latest Awakening event in Fortnite started soon after the release of the 18.10 update. It is one of the biggest updates in the game's history and naturally contains a ton of new content.

Here's everything players need to know about the awakening of the Purple Cube near Steamy Stacks.

Kevin the Cube destroys Steamy Stacks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 as the Golden Cube awakens others

Following patch 18.10, players spotted a giant hole in Steamy Stacks. From the looks of it, the original Kevin the Cube is trying to get out from there.

Moreover, a new Purple Cube has been added near the POI, and the Golden Cube has already reached the location.

New Purple Cube near Steamy Stacks (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

At the moment, the Golden Cube is trying to awaken the Purple Cube through zapping. Players who missed the first 'Awakening' event should partake in the ongoing mini-event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

It is safe to assume that the region near Steamy Stacks will also be covered with several baby cubes that spawn after the Awakening event.

On the flip side, theories have suggested that Steamy Stacks will go through even more destruction in the coming weeks.

Neon @NotNeon_DEV



Steamy Stacks is likely to get destroyed in this update!



[📸 - Fortnite Related:

Steamy Stacks is likely to get destroyed in this update!

[📸 - @InTheShadeYT



Steamy Stacks is likely to get destroyed in this update!



[📸 - @InTheShadeYT] https://t.co/EbhnNFG2Zn

Purpose of the Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

From the looks of it, the Golden Cube in Fortnite will awaken every Purple Cube on the island.

Golden Cube in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

The leaked paths for all the cubes suggest that they will eventually travel towards The Aftermath (center of the map). However, these paths cross at many places where Awakening events will most likely take place.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! https://t.co/2HWY1zQkEo

Interestingly, the Golden Cube is being called Queen Kevin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This mysterious object is expected to bring a plethora of map changes in the near future, including the highly-anticipated Pyramids POI.

As of now, players seem to be elated with the map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Leakers have already discovered new POIs such as Cube Town, and the Cube corruption is also spreading constantly.

Edited by Danyal Arabi