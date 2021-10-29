Fortnite's tiny chair is now growing and could reach gigantic proportions soon

The story of the chair in Fortnite continues, as it now appears to be growing rather than shrinking.

This landmark on the battle royale island was just a chair for a long time. Then it started a mystery that puzzles Fortnite players to this day by getting smaller and smaller with every update.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 continues the mysterious story of the chair, growing it in size. Fans are noticing and now everyone is wondering what part this chair may play in the lore.

The changing size of the Fortnite chair

The chair at one of its smallest sizes (Image via Epic Games)

The shrinking of the Fortnite chair POI began in Chapter 2 Season 6 and more size changes have kept coming through the current Chapter 2 Season 8.

Here are all of the updates and size changes:

Update v16.00 (March 16, 2021): The first time the chair decreased in size.

The first time the chair decreased in size. Update v16.40 (May 11, 2021): The chair once again shrinks.

The chair once again shrinks. Update v16.50 (May 25, 2021): The chair has decreased in size for the third time.

The chair has decreased in size for the third time. Update v17.00 (June 8, 2021): The chair is smaller than an ammo box at this point.

The chair is smaller than an ammo box at this point. Update v17.10 (June 22, 2021): The landmark is now incredibly small.

The landmark is now incredibly small. Update v17.20 (July 20, 2021): It continues to shrink.

It continues to shrink. Update v17.30 (August 3, 2021): Once more, the chair shrinks.

Once more, the chair shrinks. Update v17.40 (August 17, 2021): A small bear and telescope have been added to the landmark.

A small bear and telescope have been added to the landmark. Update v17.50 (August 31, 2021): The chair actually begins to grow.

The chair actually begins to grow. Update v18.10 (September 28, 2021): The chair reaches the size of an ammo box now as it grows more.

The chair reaches the size of an ammo box now as it grows more. Update v18.20 (October 12, 2021): Yet again, the chair increases its size. It is now around the same size as a Fortnite chest.

The growth of the Fortnite chair

It is safe to assume that the Fortnite chair will continue to grow since it has done so for the last three updates. You can take a look at the above video by PlayStationGrenade to get a ton of updates, including about the chair.

The discussion regarding the chair takes place at 6:30 into the video. The Fortnite chair is now back to its normal size, but it makes you wonder if it is going to stop there.

With the telescope being indestructible, there has to be something in store for this point of interest. There is no way it is just a longstanding joke that was caused by an accident.

Keep your eyes peeled to this lonely recliner on a hill to see if it does, in fact, keep growing. At some point, the chair could become so huge that you'll be able to see it from across the island.

