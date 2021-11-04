Fortnite's Zero Point is lying under Cube Town and ready to explode

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 may culminate with an event of epic proportions involving an explosion of the Zero Point.

Zero Point is one of Fortnite's biggest mysteries, figuratively and literally. The massive ball of energy has shaken the Battle Royale game to its core in terms of storyline.

It now appears the Zero Point is being held underneath the Cube Town point of interest. This Fortnite entity will be primed for a big bang sooner rather than later.

The Zero Point in Fortnite may explode underneath Cube Town

A look at the video by YouTuber Axomious shows the theory of the Fortnite Zero Point being kept underneath Cube Town. It all starts with a teaser image added as a banner on Donald Mustard's Twitter page.

The video details the image with Zero Point being underground and a suited-up Jonesy standing in the corner. It also provides a picture showing the layers of Fortnite island.

IO Elite @IOagent @iFireMonkey @HappyPower @DonaldMustard apparently this is upgraded zero point holding chamber from the one we saw in the fortnite chapter 2 Season 5 story trailer and it will most likely play a big role in the chapter 2 season 8 event starting chapter 3 season 1 @HYPEX apparently this is upgraded zero point holding chamber from the one we saw in the fortnite chapter 2 Season 5 story trailer and it will most likely play a big role in the chapter 2 season 8 event starting chapter 3 season 1 @HYPEX @iFireMonkey @HappyPower @DonaldMustard https://t.co/ot9qJ0byuJ

A rumor regarding Fortnite Chapter 3's tag line being "catch you on the flipside" could very well indicate that the Zero Point is going to explode and flip the Fortnite universe as we know it.

Whatever the case may be, players are going to find out the truth soon enough. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been a blast and it may end with one of these leaks being true.

The video isn't the only source providing these leaks, as several prominent leakers have seen this and claimed it to be an upgraded version of the Zero Point holding chamber seen in Chapter 2 Season 5.

Yash 15x Gaming @yash15x Even more Chapter 2 end hints are closing in, It has Started with Cube Town Expanding to a Pyramid and will lead to Destabilization of Zero Point Underground below Bridge- Even more Chapter 2 end hints are closing in, It has Started with Cube Town Expanding to a Pyramid and will lead to Destabilization of Zero Point Underground below Bridge-

The overall consensus is that whatever is happening above ground is causing the Zero Point to destabilize underground. Something of that might will, when it destabilizes, probably blow the island to bits.

Because it is the Zero Point, though, it won't just destroy the island. An explosion of Zero Point could change everything, drag new timelines into the mix, or even send things back to the good old days that Fortnite players have been wanting.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen