Fortnite Save The World players can now earn Battle Royale XP

Epic Games recently rolled out the v18.40 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Gamers were looking forward to this update as it was revealed that Naruto would make his debut on the island.

The developers kept their promise and released the much-awaited cosmetic. However, users were so delighted and engrossed with Naruto that they failed to realize Epic had made considerable changes to Fortnite's Save The World mode.

Although Fortnite is popular due to its Battle Royale mode, some gamers enjoy the Save The World segment. The recent changes to the latter will be influential.

Fortnite Save The World: Recent changes will bring more gamers to the mode

Apparently, loopers who play Fortnite Save The World will be able to earn XP for the Battle Royale mode. They can certainly use this feature to rank up the tiers and unlock exclusive Battle Pass rewards.

According to the official announcement from Epic, gamers can complete missions on the Save The World Mode to be rewarded with accolades. The badges earned will determine the amount of XP that they are eligible to make in the game.

Apart from mission completion, users can earn XP by looting materials, crafting weapons, defeating Husks, and exploring the map.

Fortnite Save The World is not quite as popular as the Battle Royale segment, and the reason behind it is justified.

Firstly, the game mode needs to be purchased differently and does not come with the Epic installer package. Secondly, gamers are more interested in entering a match to eliminate enemies quickly to secure a win.

Even with these drawbacks, the game mode has a decent number of users. Epic recently revealing the big surprise above for these players following the v18.40 update is even better.

This new feature will be quite an asset to loopers as they will have a new method to earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. It will also encourage many gamers to try out the Save The World Mode and increase the traffic considerably.

