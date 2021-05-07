Fortnite Season 4 brought the Battle Royale game most viewers ever, shows data

Based on recent data, Fortnite Season 4 brought the Battle Royale game the most viewers ever to date. This is not surprising as Chapter 1 Season 4 was possibly the best "OG" season to date, according to many players.

The beginning of May 2020, marks three years since the season went live, and despite the timespan, fans and players are still filled to the brim with nostalgia.

Tell me you played Season 4, without telling me your played Season 4... pic.twitter.com/YMEaOpbl5N — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) May 1, 2021

The season started with a bang when a meteor crashed into the island of Fortnite. Small fragments of the meteor fell to the island and changed the landscape, leaving behind craters all over the map. The largest piece of the meteor struck and destroyed Dusty Depot, leaving behind a giant crater in the ground.

A year ago today, Dusty Depot was taken from us 😭



(h/t @M1K3Editz) pic.twitter.com/tGrKedSWnD — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) May 1, 2019

However, putting aside the Meteor and explosive starts, there are a few other possible reasons why Fortnite Season 4 was the most viewed to date and why long-time players feel it is the best season so far.

Reasons were Fortnite Season 4 the most viewed till late

#1 - Fortnite's Early Days

Fortnite was in its infant stages back during Season 4. Collaborations didn't really drive the storyline, and the game was really popular within the gaming community.

I haven't enjoyed any season since CH1 S6 except CH2 S1 tbh — ReflectiveRuby (@ReflectiveRuby2) May 7, 2021

It's pretty obvious that Fortnite was more popular on it's peak, and I don't know where you heard that CH2 is more popular than CH1, it's not lol.

(And remember that twitch viewers don't resemble active players, bought battle passes, and some more data) — Dreik009 (@DreikFan) May 6, 2021

I gotta go with:

- CH1 S7

- CH1 S6

- CH1 S8 — D3NNI ✦ (@D3NNI_yt) February 20, 2021

According to many netizens, Fortnite was extremely popular back in 2018, not just due to the content but because the game was still relatively new, and the entire concept of Battle Royale was still in its infancy with PUBG being the only major competitor at the time.

#2 - Hop Rocks

Hop Rocks was a game-changer in Fortnite Season 4. These consumables allowed players to jump higher and further for 30 seconds without taking fall damage.

I was today years old when I realized that Shockwave grenades in Fortnite are just Impulse grenades with Hop Rocks inside them. pic.twitter.com/tyP6LJxn4P — Patrick Smith 🅙 (@TheSmithPlays) November 26, 2018

This item was probably a precursor to Shockwave grenades and was insanely useful for outrunning the storm or for quick rotations.

#3 - The Visitor and The Rocket Event

Perhaps the two most important events in Fortnite were the arrival of The Visitor (Member of the Seven) and the Rocket that opened up an interdimensional rift connecting Fortnite's universe to others, thus giving birth to the Metaverse.

The Visitor arrived in Fortnite during Season 4, in a metal space capsule embedded within a meteor, much like The Foundation did in the Zero Crisis trailer. After escaping the capsule, the Visitor used Hop Rocks to modify a movie prop rocket into a functioning time machine.

Here's the gameplay POV of the Season X rocket event [Part 2/2] 🚀 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/FkHPYfjahg — Fortnite News | LootLake.net (@LootLakeBR) October 13, 2019

After the rocket was launched, it turned down after an upward climb, once high enough it dropped back to the island, which opened the Rift, and gave birth to what players now know as the Zero Point.

