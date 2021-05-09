Fortnite Season 6: An unknown entity is interfering with the car radio's on the island

Fortnite vehicles have recently been experiencing an extraordinary phenomenon in the game.

In one of his video segments, popular YouTuber Top5Gaming revealed that he has stumbled across this weird voice that seems to interfere with the radio present in the cars. Loopers can experience this phenomenon when they get inside the car and turn on the radio.

Players use cars to evade the storm and rotate around the island. However, rarely does anyone tune in to the radio station with intent. However, the recent revelation might convince users to try it out. This article elaborates on this new phenomenon in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 6: Interruption with the car radio

Fortnite often hides various clues on the map and in game-play. Often these reveal a great deal of information about the storyline of the game. Loopers stumble across these clues and anticipate the game's trajectory.

The sound through the radio comes across as if someone or something is trying to communicate. The noise appears to be creepy and resembles a mechanical voice.

Top5Gaming speculated that the voice of the Foundation. Then it would be related to the storyline. He even mentions that this could be one way the Foundation is trying to escape from the Spire.

fortnite crew you can see the logo on the back of the visitor in the new loading screen (The Foundation) #fortniteleaks pic.twitter.com/Yw1PQ015Ip — Flexa (@FlexaLeaks) May 5, 2021

The sound could also be a glitch in the system, which has gone unnoticed. If this is the case, Epic Games will surely fix it in the v16.40 update, which is expected to be rolled out soon. However, loopers seem convinced that the voice is definitely related to the game's storyline.

There should be more clarity on the mysterious voices in the coming weeks. Until then, gamers will have to wait patiently to see how the story unfolds.