Fortnite Season 6 exploit is turning players into Thanos

It has been a while since the last Marvel LTM, and players have come up with an exploit in Fortnite Season 6's creative mode to turn into Thanos.

There is a specific map in Fortnite Creative that is allowing players to turn into Thanos using an Infinity Gauntlet exploit. Apart from the Hide and Seek and Thanos Deathrun maps in Fortnite Creative, this new map allows players to turn into Thanos just for the visuals.

WE FOUND FORTNITE THANOS — Visitor (@VisitorBR) May 29, 2021

Players can access this map by typing in the following code in Fortnite Creative:

9683-4582-8184

This specific mode in Fortnite Season 6's Creative has been designed to drop Infinity Gauntlets at random intervals across the entire map. Players can turn into Thanos as soon as they collect an Infinity Gauntlet.

However, considering the huge number of players joining every lobby, players will need a little bit of luck to grab the item and turn their characters into Thanos.

New Thanos game mode in Fortnite Season 6 Creative

This new map of Fortnite Season 6 Creative features a non-lethal environment where players cannot harm each other. This further confirms that the game mode has been designed simply to fulfill the lack of a dedicated Marvel-themed LTM in Fortnite.

The last official Marvel-themed LTM was "Knockout" in Season 4. Considering that it has been almost two entire seasons without a single LTM featuring the favorite superhero franchise, multiple Fortnite players have been left longing for a taste of the MCU (Marvel Comics Universe).

Players who feel the same can visit this new game mode in Fortnite Creative and try their luck at flaunting Thanos' in-game character model. Until and unless Epic Games confirms a Marvel-themed LTM, this is all that players can do to make up for its absence in Fortnite Season 6.

Despite various fans requesting for a Marvel-themed LTM in Fortnite, Epic Games is yet to address the situation. Considering the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comic books being released every week, it is safe to say that Epic Games is entirely focused on their collaboration with DC Comics in Fortnite Season 6.

This further suggests that the chances of a Marvel LTM coming to Fortnite seem bleak for the foreseeable future. However, Epic Games has previously surprised fans, and there could be a chance that there is already something in the works for the upcoming season.