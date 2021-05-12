XP Coins were an innovative addition to Fortnite, allowing players yet another way to level up.

XP Coins were introduced in Chapter 2: Season 1 of Fortnite. The massive change in the battle royale saw much more than just locations and weapons adjusted. A new way to level up was available to players.

XP is essential in getting Battle Stars for the Battlepass, unlocking certain cosmetic variants that require XP, and simply leveling up to show off how much time a player put into the game. Now, in Season 6 of Chapter 2, they are nowhere to be found.

Fortnite Season 6 XP Coins: When are XP coins coming this Season

Image via Epic Games

In Chapter 2: Season 5 of Fortnite, XP Coins were not immediately added to the game. The battle royale offered plenty of XP opportunities, per Epic Games, so they were not added outright.

It was about halfway through that Season when XP Coins finally made their way back into Fortnite. Therefore, it is safe to say that the same may happen in Season 6 as well.

When are xp coins coming? Shouldn’t they be here by now? — Voltronic - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FnbrVolt) May 6, 2021

Plenty of fans are requesting for them and wondering exactly where the XP Coins are in this most recent Season of Fortnite. No indication of how or when they will appear has been given, though.

For some, XP Coins are essential. Simply playing the game and collecting them allows players to finish their Battlepass, complete Milestones, and unlock a handful of cosmetic variations.

Fortnitws xp is pretty good this season



Now if XP Coins were there too it would be perfect — Lorenz 4734 (@Lorenz_4734) May 9, 2021

Yes, XP in Fortnite comes in droves in Season 6. XP Coins may end up being vaulted for good if weekly challenges and milestones keep delivering on the level that they are.

For now, XP Coins are not available in Fortnite. Will they return in Season 6? If Season 5 is any indicator, then yes, they will return later on in the Season. Epic Games could very well be keeping them out until they feel players may truly need an XP boost.