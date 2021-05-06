Will XP Coins return in Fortnite Season 6?: Here is what we know so far

With so many leaks and rumors coming out following the Epic vs Apple lawsuit, many players have begun to wonder whether Fortnite Season 6 XP coins will be coming anytime soon.

Given that XP Coins were not seen for much of Season 5 but started appearing towards the middle of the season; Fortnite Season 6 XP coins may return for a 16.40 update.

These are all the Green XP Coin locations this week. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/DeRvrZ9tZQ — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) October 15, 2020

It's best for players to not get their hopes up as there is still no official statement from the developers regarding Fortnite season 6 XP coins. Now, while veteran players know all about XP Coins, new players must be wondering what these coins do?

Well, in short, XP Coins could be located around the island in Season 5, and players that pick them up receive huge experience points as rewards. The coins were usually released at 10:00 AM ET every week.

The XP coins could be found in four rarities, with each providing a different amount of experience points.

Gold Coins - 15,000 XP

Purple Coins - 10,000 XP

Blue Coins - 6,500 XP

Green Coins - 5,000 XP

There are 4 types of XP coins: Uncommon (Green), Rare (Blue), Epic (Purple), and Legendary (Gold). The uncommon and rare rarities you can just pick up off the ground for the XP. The Epic and Legendary rarities explode open where you have a short amount of time limit to grab. pic.twitter.com/IwhVnBrafU — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) February 22, 2020

The only logical reason as to why Fortnite Season 6 XP coins may not be added in-game is because weekly challenges and milestones are dishing out a ridiculous amount of experience points that would render XP Coins practically obsolete.

Would players benefit from Fortnite season 6 XP coins?

The short answer is that it depends on a lot of factors. Fortnite Season 6 players can easily acquire huge chunks of experience points with little effort for the most part.

Besides challenges that require some tact and strategy, gaining experience points in Season 6 is not that difficult a job. Given that the rewards are huge, as mentioned before, this would render the value of Fortnite season 6 XP coins mostly useless as compared to Season 5.

Given that players can gain a lot of experience points from completing simple quests, perhaps the developers felt it unnecessary to include XP coins this season.

