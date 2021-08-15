Fortnite Season 7 glitch is giving players Infinite wins; here is how

Winning a game in Fortnite is naturally the best feeling for players around the world. It is also essential in gaining XP and learning how to remain calm during pressure situations.

However, a glitch in Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite has made winning games a piece of cake. Players should keep note that exploiting this glitch can result in Epic Games banning them. Hence, they must try it at their own risk.

Fortnite glitch lets players stay in the abductors permanently

The viral glitch can be performed by two players, and both need to have a stable internet connection that they can instantly connect, disconnect and reconnect when required.

To initate the glitch, a team member has to jump on a gas can and destroy it when the storm timer hits 2:10. This will knock them down.

As soon as the abduction process starts, the knocked down teammate has to disconnect their internet which should make them invisible. The other teammate has to carry them up. At this moment, the knocked down teammate needs to reconnect their internet.

Abductors in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The second teammate's job is to then wait till the mini-game countdown hits 0:01 seconds, and then disconnect their internet for exactly 27 seconds. After reconnecting, they can drop the knocked teammate and both the players will remain in the vault for the entire game.

YouTuber GKI confirmed that this Fortnite glitch worked in a recent video:

By using this glitch, duos can always remain in the vault to get a Victory Royale. They won't have to engage in gun fights, or loot any areas to win the games.

Is the infinite wins glitch in Fortnite worth it?

It is self-evident that the vault glitch in Fortnite can help players in getting infinite victories. However, it requires a lot of effort and accurate timing. Moreover, there's a high possibility that Epic Games will ban anyone who attempts it.

Hence, players should avoid such glitches because it can ruin the experience of others as well. Instead, it is best to report any toxic players so that the developers can patch the bug as soon as possible.

Edited by Gautham Balaji