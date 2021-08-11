Where to visit an Abductor in Fortnite Season 7

Ever since the Fortnite alien invaders set foot on the island, Doctor Slone and the IO have been making plans to deal with them once and for all. However, due to the unexpected pace of the invaders, nothing seems to be going according to plan for the defenders.

With the aliens winning the arms race and newer, more high-tech weapons such as the Plasma Cannon and Grabitron being made available, the IO can barely hold its ground. Nonetheless, Slone has a plan to deal with the invaders but needs more information for preparations.

With the abductors back on the island, the good doctor wants to know everything about them and what makes them tick, in this case, float. However, due to the lack of available personnel, she calls for volunteers to step up and help out.

The task at hand is a basic reconnaissance mission, so loopers shouldn't have difficulty completing it. Those who are up to the task and can complete it will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points.

Note: Fortnite Week 10 Legendary Challenges will go live on August 11th, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Visit an Abductor" Fortnite week 10 Legendary challenge

Players will have to land on top of an abductor in-game. There are three abductors in-game during each match. Players can identify and locate them on the mini-map by looking for large purple alien saucers.

The challenge is relatively easy, and players shouldn't have any trouble completing this on the first attempt. However, with that said, there are a few things to keep in mind while trying to land on an abductor.

For starters, players shouldn't dive from the battle bus straight toward the abductor, like landing in the middle portion of it will again boost players up into the air, making them an easy target for players who have landed on top and managed to get hold of weapons.

Rather than perform this "death dive," players should try to glide onto the abductor from the side and gently land. Once there, the Fortnite challenge will be completed. Players can loot if needed, visit the Mothership, or jump off and continue the match normally.

