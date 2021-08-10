Fortnite Season 7 week 10 challenges leaked: Full list, and how to complete them

Fortnite Season 7 week 10 challenges have been leaked, and some of them are rather interesting. In addition to being tasked with infiltrating the Mothership, loopers will also be testing out the Grab-Itron in-game alongside other odd jobs.

In total, there are 13 challenges for players to complete. Seven of them are Epic and six of them are Legendary. Completing all of these will earn players a whopping 390,000 experience points in total. With that said, it's time to discuss the Fortnite challenges in detail.

Note: The Fortnite Legendary and Epic challenges will go live on August 11 and 12, respectively, at 10.00 am ET.

Fortnite Season 7 challenges for week 10

Legendary challenges:

Get Slone's orders from a Payphone - 0/1 (15,000 XP)

Damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site - 0/1 (45,000 XP)

Collect a Grab-Itron - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Place video cameras at different Landing Ship locations - 0/3 (30,000 XP)

Visit an Abductor - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Epic challenges:

Use the Grab-Itron or Saucer's tractor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed's farm - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull - 0/200 (30,000 XP)

Visit the Guardian Towers - 0/3 (30,000 XP)

Catch a gun while fishing - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Outlast opponents - 0/200 (30,000 XP)

Eliminations at close range - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Damage Doctor Slone - 0/50 (30,000 XP)

How to complete Fortnite Season 7 challenges for week 10

Legendary Challenge

Stage 1 part 1: Visit any Payphone on the island to receive Slone's orders.

Stage 1 part 2: Damage any one opponent at Slurpy Swamp.

Stage 2: Players can find a Grab-Itron in normal chests, or from chests on top of Abductors or within the Mothership itself.

Stage 3: There are a total of 10 locations where video cameras can be placed. All of these are located at major landmarks in-game.

Stage 4: Land on the Abductor at the center of the map to complete this challenge. (Note: Given that abductors are still vaulted, if this method does not work, this challenge may be auto-completed.)

Stage 5: As with the previous challenge, players will have to wait and see if the Abductors are added back in-game in order to get abducted and get inside the Mothership.

The middle abductor has now started moving! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/3EC5A1jqEI — Szymon ptak Fortnite leaker/news (Following back) (@Szymonptak5) August 6, 2021

Epic challenges

Use the Grab-Itron or Saucer's tractor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed's farm: Players will need to find a Grab-Itron or use the Alien Saucers located nearby to deliver a tractor to Hayseed's farm. Tractors can be found just west of the farm at Corny Complex.

Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull: Simply buy an Inflate-A-Bull from Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish and travel for 200 meters.

Visit the Guardian Towers: Although left in ruins after Fortnite Season 6, there are still six Guardians towers located on the map. Players need to visit any three to complete this challenge.

Catch a gun while fishing: Players need to catch a gun while fishing at any of the fishing holes located on the map.

Outlast opponents: Players will have to outlast 200 opponents over the duration of multiple matches.

Eliminations at close range: Players need to eliminate one enemy player at close range. This can be done effectively using a pump.

Damage Doctor Slone: Players need to land 50 damage on Doctor Slone, who is located at the underground facility in Corny Complex.

INSANE LUANCH PAD + INFLATE A BULL TRICK SHOT pic.twitter.com/86yvaGaz7Y — Defaulting 🐡 (@Defaulting12) August 8, 2021

