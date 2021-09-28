Fortnite Season 8 Grim Fable Wolf Activity questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite is adding two new NPCs to the game today. As of 9 am EST, both Big Mouth and Grim Fable have joined the roster of NPCs, bringing the familiar punchcard questlines with them.

In order to acquire and complete the Wolf Activity questline from Grim Fable, players need to find her and talk to her. Here's how to do that and complete the quests.

How to complete Wolf Activity Fortnite questline

Grim Fable, as of 9 am EST, has landed at the corrupted zone right near Weeping Woods. She was seen in front of one of the large trees but could be walking around. Players can look for the chat icon when they get close so as to know her exact location.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist Grim Fable and Big Mouth are set to be enabled at 9am ET (in 30 minutes) and so will their Punchcards at the same time! Grim Fable and Big Mouth are set to be enabled at 9am ET (in 30 minutes) and so will their Punchcards at the same time! https://t.co/coMY5UnD5M

Here are all of her challenges:

Hide in a haystack at Corny Crops (0/1)

Destroy beds in Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park (0/3)

Collect a Harpoon gun (0/1)

Hunt a wolf (0/1)

Emote within 10m of wildlife (0/1)

There are a few haystacks at Corny Crops that players can hide in. This is also a great way to finish other quests if players can deal damage within 30 seconds of leaving the haystack. Fortnite players can navigate to either Pleasant Park or Holly Hedges (Holly Hedges will likely be less populated) and destroy three beds with relative ease.

Harpoon guns can come from all chests and can be in any floor loot, so there's no trick to finding one. Wolves spawn all over the map, but especially near corrupted zones and in Weeping Woods. Birds, frogs, dinosaurs, wolves and all the animals in the game are considered wildlife, so Fortnite players can emote as soon as they find one.

Wolves are the most aggressive Fortnite wildlife. (Image via Epic Games)

Also, these challenges will be awarding more XP to players who complete them. Players were complaining about the challenges not rewarding enough XP this season, making leveling up their Battle Pass a boring grind.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz “The XP granted when completing a Punchcard has been increased from 12,000 XP to 30,000 XP!” WOOOOOOO

According to FitzyLeaks, Fortnite has raised the amount of XP acquired from completed punchcard quests.

