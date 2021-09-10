Fortnite Season 8 leak reveals major map changes and return of fan-favorite item

Kevin the Cube is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing objects in Fortnite during recent times. Since disappearing from Fortnite a few seasons ago, players have been contemplating its return.

The good news is, the Fortnite community has all but confirmed the return of this intriguing alien object. In the past few weeks, numerous leaks have surfaced that hint at Kevin the Cube returning to Fortnite island, along with a few significant map changes.

Players were first greeted by this initially inexplicable artifact in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5. It appeared near Paradise Palms on Friday, August 24, 2018, setting off the wheels of the Crack Closure Event in motion.

Kevin the Cube had ancient symbols etched onto it and would even charge the shields of players in addition to functioning as a jump pad, bouncing those who jumped on it or hit it.

As players can imagine, its disappearance gave rise to further speculation and intrigue. Understandably, the rumors and leaks regarding the return of Kevin the Cube to Fortnite took the community by storm, even more so since the Cube was seen during the Rift Tour event.

Leaks and rumors suggest Kevin the Cube is returning to Fortnite soon

According to popular Fortnite data miner and leaker Mang0e, the Season 8 game files have added a new material called "Purple Glow" to the folder named Blockout. Mang0e further explained that Blockout is a folder that contains changes pertaining to points of interest, meaning that Purple Glow has something to do with map changes.

A Season 18 material called "Purple Glow" was added to a folder called Blockout.



Blockout is used to hold certain POI changes. It's likely this file is for Kevin, and he may progressively change some POI's next season.



Also, there might be a S18 POI with the initials, "CT"🤔 pic.twitter.com/SZLz3yqqjE — Mang0e (@Mang0e_) September 8, 2021

Honestly, Purple Glow does seem like this pertains to Kevin the Cube, and it also fits in well with the other rumors of map changes about this mysterious artifact.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Recent orbs seen in Fortnite seem to have the same texture and properties as Kevin the Cube, and the community believes that the Imagined Order and Dr. Slone have been working on the mysterious storm energy from the Cube.

Also Read

In all probability, it seems that Kevin the Cube will return to Fortnite, possibly in the upcoming season, and its return will probably be marked with a huge event. It looks like Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be one of the most exciting ones in the game!

Edited by Ravi Iyer