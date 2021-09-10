Fortnite Season 8 leak reveals major map changes and return of fan-favorite item

Kevin the Cube is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing objects in Fortnite during recent times. Since disappearing from Fortnite a few seasons ago, players have been contemplating its return.
The good news is, the Fortnite community has all but confirmed the return of this intriguing alien object. In the past few weeks, numerous leaks have surfaced that hint at Kevin the Cube returning to Fortnite island, along with a few significant map changes.
Players were first greeted by this initially inexplicable artifact in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5. It appeared near Paradise Palms on Friday, August 24, 2018, setting off the wheels of the Crack Closure Event in motion.
Kevin the Cube had ancient symbols etched onto it and would even charge the shields of players in addition to functioning as a jump pad, bouncing those who jumped on it or hit it.
As players can imagine, its disappearance gave rise to further speculation and intrigue. Understandably, the rumors and leaks regarding the return of Kevin the Cube to Fortnite took the community by storm, even more so since the Cube was seen during the Rift Tour event.
Leaks and rumors suggest Kevin the Cube is returning to Fortnite soon
According to popular Fortnite data miner and leaker Mang0e, the Season 8 game files have added a new material called "Purple Glow" to the folder named Blockout. Mang0e further explained that Blockout is a folder that contains changes pertaining to points of interest, meaning that Purple Glow has something to do with map changes.
Honestly, Purple Glow does seem like this pertains to Kevin the Cube, and it also fits in well with the other rumors of map changes about this mysterious artifact.
Recent orbs seen in Fortnite seem to have the same texture and properties as Kevin the Cube, and the community believes that the Imagined Order and Dr. Slone have been working on the mysterious storm energy from the Cube.
In all probability, it seems that Kevin the Cube will return to Fortnite, possibly in the upcoming season, and its return will probably be marked with a huge event. It looks like Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be one of the most exciting ones in the game!