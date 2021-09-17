Fortnite Season 8 leaks: New Venom skin collaboration, DadCube & BabyCube, and code name "Guava"

When it comes to Fortnite Season 8 leaks, the information provided by leakers and data miners is quite reliable. Such being the case thus far. Hence, players can expect some major changes to happen on the island as the season progresses.

On the flipside of activities on the island, the developers have been rather busy working on many new collaborations and cosmetics for the item shop. While most of these will remain under the radar until they are added to the item shop, one in particular has sparked widespread interest.

Fortnite Season 8 leaks reveal some symbiotic activities

1) Venom Skin reboot

With Epic Games constantly updating in-game assets, it would seem that the Venom skin will be getting an overhaul soon. Based on the Fortnite Season 8 leak, the new Venom collaboration will feature a complete set of cosmetics - Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Glider. Sadly, though, the Pickaxe will only be limited to the skin.

Additionally, the outfit will have two styles as well, Eddie Brock & Symbiote. Alongside the revamp of the Venom skin, the Venom Symbiote Mythic weapon should hopefully be added to the game when the skin is released on October 1st, 2021.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Everything we know about the new Venom collaboration:



- Cosmetics: Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe & Glider

- Includes two styles: Human (Eddie Brock) & Symbiote

- His Pickaxe can only be used by himself

- New Mythic: Venom Symbiote

- Release Date: Probably(!) around October 1 Everything we know about the new Venom collaboration:



- Cosmetics: Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe & Glider

- Includes two styles: Human (Eddie Brock) & Symbiote

- His Pickaxe can only be used by himself

- New Mythic: Venom Symbiote

- Release Date: Probably(!) around October 1 https://t.co/Y1OegmBlKJ

2) DadCube & BabyCube

In addition to being an ancient runic cube of evil that has nearly limitless power, it would seem that Kevin is also a dad, according to a Fortnite Season 8 leak. Alongside the large cubes already present on the island, medium and small cubes will also begin spawning at numerous Mothership crash sites.

FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🧊 @FortTory Think we have a lot of Cubes on the Island? Well, we will get more.



More will spawn on the Island and I think they'll spawn at the CrashSites.



There is also a File related to "CubeSizes" which contains: Original, Medium and Small sizes.



Soundfiles related to Cube spawning: Think we have a lot of Cubes on the Island? Well, we will get more.



More will spawn on the Island and I think they'll spawn at the CrashSites.



There is also a File related to "CubeSizes" which contains: Original, Medium and Small sizes.



Soundfiles related to Cube spawning: https://t.co/L6rZUAxAeI

According to HYPEX, the normal-sized cubes are code-named "DadCube," while the smaller ones are named "BabyCube." Going by the naming scheme, it's unclear if smaller ones are spawning due to the island being corrupted or if the smaller ones are being created by, the larger cubes themselves.

Regardless, based on this Fortnite Season 8 leak, players are going to have a few more cubes sprawled out across the island by the time the Fortnitemares event begins.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fun Fact: the purple cubes are referred to as "DadCube" and the small cubes that will spawn soon are referred to as "BabyCube" Fun Fact: the purple cubes are referred to as "DadCube" and the small cubes that will spawn soon are referred to as "BabyCube"

3) Upcoming Fortnite event code-named "Guava"

Despite the Fortnite Season 8 leak coming from a very reliable source, it's hard to say if this new event, code-named "Guava," will occur during the current season or a future one.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey A new event is being worked on codenamed "Guava"



Currently, it is set to have 7 phases.



For comparison, Operation: Sky Fire had 5 phases and the Rift Tour event had 15 phases A new event is being worked on codenamed "Guava"



Currently, it is set to have 7 phases.



For comparison, Operation: Sky Fire had 5 phases and the Rift Tour event had 15 phases

According to iFireMonkey, the new event is still in development and has seven phases as of now. Beyond this, nothing else can be said with certainty. Players will have to wait for more Fortnite Season 8 leaks before getting a clearer picture.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen