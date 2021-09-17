Fortnite Season 8 leaks: Rideable creatures, sliding mechanics, and levitating Queen Cube

Although the game has been around since 2017, based on the recent Fortnite Season 8 leaks, it's clear that new features alongside improvements are still being added in. As the storyline progresses, more and more mechanics are being grafted into the game.

While most of these new mechanics and storyline developments are yet to come to fruition, in-game leakers have provided a clearer roadmap as to what players can look forward to in the months to come.

Fortnite Season 8 leaks reveal some exciting new features coming to the game

1) Rideable Wildlife

Rumors of rideable wildlife mechanics first began to spring up in June during the previous season. Now, based on the new Fortnite Season 8 leak, the rumors are true, and the mechanics are finally going to be added to the game soon, either during this season or the next.

According to HYPEX, two new hotkeys were also added into the game files. The first one to dismount, and the second one a riding ability. In addition to the hotkeys, a Legendary item "Saddler" was also added.

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like the Ridable Wildlife Animal(s) that Epic were testing back in June is finally coming to the game this or next season.



This update they added 2 inputs (hotkeys):

- Dismount

- Riding Ability



And a new Legendary Item:

- Saddler Looks like the Ridable Wildlife Animal(s) that Epic were testing back in June is finally coming to the game this or next season.



This update they added 2 inputs (hotkeys):

- Dismount

- Riding Ability



And a new Legendary Item:

- Saddler https://t.co/W6Ij4zI1AE

2) Sliding mechanics

In addition to riding mechanics, according to a brand new Fortnite Season 8 leak from HYPEX, sliding movements will also be added to the game soon. This will increase players' field of view by 15, and cause the camera to shake as well when active.

Given that it is still in early development, it's rather unclear if this will be a new in-game mechanic or an item; with no release date in sight, it's hard to tell what will be which. Hopefully, more information will be made available soon.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on Sliding movement. This update they added a new movement type named "Sliding".



It will increase your FOV by 15 when you're sliding and it will make your camera shake, with a cooldown of 2 seconds. I don't know the release date or if it's gonna be be an item! Epic are working on Sliding movement. This update they added a new movement type named "Sliding".



It will increase your FOV by 15 when you're sliding and it will make your camera shake, with a cooldown of 2 seconds. I don't know the release date or if it's gonna be be an item!

3) Cube Queen is up to something

The Gold Cube or Cube Queen that fell from the Mothership seems to be up to something or at least will be in the coming days. According to a Fortnite Season 8 leak by HYPEX, the Cube Queen will be able to float/hover about, and at some point will fire a beam alongside the other cubes. It's unclear at this point what that will do.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Gold Cube (Cube Queen) will float/hover at some point and it will also roll, and then it will fire a beam (maybe to the sky) along with the other purple cubes, no idea why but here are the sounds, the purple cubes use almost the same sounds but they don't float/hover. The Gold Cube (Cube Queen) will float/hover at some point and it will also roll, and then it will fire a beam (maybe to the sky) along with the other purple cubes, no idea why but here are the sounds, the purple cubes use almost the same sounds but they don't float/hover. https://t.co/yUmDK4KG43

In addition to a floating Gold cube and energy beams, it would seem that, much like in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5, Kevin the Cube and his entourage are going to be moving across the island and congregating at the Aftermath; they will more likely roll right into the crater as well.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! https://t.co/2HWY1zQkEo

Also Read

It's unclear what's going to happen next, but based on the storyline that occurred in the past, the island may get infested with cube monsters. The fact that multiple turret stations are being set up across the island means that something is coming, and it's not good news.

Hopefully, a clearer picture will be made available as more Fortnite Season 8 leaks begin to surface.

Edited by Ashish Yadav