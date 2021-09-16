Fortnite Season 8 Siren Head collaboration: Everything we know so far

While the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass trailer did showcase some amazing cosmetics alongside weapons that are yet to be released, the highlight of the video was focused on a strange being.

During a shootout scene between some NPCs and the cube monsters, a particularly eerie silhouette of a monster was spotted in the background. While this may just be a coincidence given Epic Games' love for pop culture collaborations, the Fortnite community jumped to the conclusion that the monster was none other than Siren Head.

Speculations of a Fortnite Siren Head collaboration hit the internet after Season 8 trailer

Based on the fact that Epic Games does a lot of collaborations every new season, the possibility of a Siren Head skin is very real. However, for the time being, there is no further information about the same.

Nonetheless, while there are no confirmed details about the skin collaboration, prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has a different opinion about the entire situation.

According to them, and the details leaked by the Reddit insider, instead of a Siren Head skin collaboration, the creature may just be the first rideable monster added in-game.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Maybe the monster that we saw in the Battle Pass trailer could be the first tameable "huge rideable monster" the Reddit Insider talked about? 🤔



While the debate rages on as to what the Siren Head collaboration could be like, many players are of the opinion that it's not Siren Head at all. Although the silhouette of the monster may look similar, the purple glow on the creature is more closely related to that of the cube monsters that spawn in the Sideways.

It is also likely that Epic Games may have taken inspiration from Siren Head, and the monster has been designed around the creature.

If anything, I think it’s cube related, just because of this purple glow @ShiinaBR Definitely not Siren Head, I don’t think Siren Head glows like this character does.If anything, I think it’s cube related, just because of this purple glow @ShiinaBR Definitely not Siren Head, I don’t think Siren Head glows like this character does.



If anything, I think it’s cube related, just because of this purple glow https://t.co/v66okPhetr

Furthermore, many netizens are of the opinion that the creator behind Siren Heads, Trevor Henderson, wouldn't be open to having his creation added to Fortnite.

While the game will have more aspects of horror added to it as the Fortnitemares event draws near, it is highly unlikely that the developers will want Siren Head in the game. Given that the Sideways monsters have their own archetype, it's not feasible for a different type of monster to be added in.

As of now, these rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt. Perhaps Siren Head may have a collaboration with the game, or perhaps a lookalike of the same will be added in later in the season.

With Fortnite Season 8 just getting started, it's hard to tell how things will progress in the coming months. Players will just have to wait it out until better information is made available.

