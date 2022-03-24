Fortnite Siege Cannon locations: All cannon locations in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has officially arrived, which means players can begin earning XP to unlock battle pass rewards like Gunnar, Tsuki 2.0, and Doctor Strange. The best way to earn XP in any season is to complete the weekly challenges.

The first week of challenges arrived with the season, so players could immediately begin meeting them. There have been seven total challenges this week, with one of them involving a brand new part of Fortnite: the Siege Cannon.

Since this is a brand new thing, many players might not know where they are or how to use them. Here's a guide to completing that challenge in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Launching 150 meters in a Siege Cannon: Where to do so in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The best place to find a Siege Cannon is on the new Imagined Order airships. Outside of them, there is a cannon on either side. These can be seen hovering over the following POIs:

Condo Canyon

Rocky Reels

Tilted Tower

The Daily Bugle

Coney Crossroads

Command Cavern

Fortnite Boards @FortniteBoards Launch yourself 150 meters from a Siege Cannon Fortnite Locations Launch yourself 150 meters from a Siege Cannon Fortnite Locations fortniteboards.com/?p=2216570&utm… 🔔 Launch yourself 150 meters from a Siege Cannon Fortnite Locations fortniteboards.com/?p=2216570&utm… https://t.co/rLKhpL6PEm

Additionally, Siege Cannons can be found on the ground in those and other IO-controlled locations, though they are easier to launch from the air.

Once players find one, they need to enter the seat. The controls will be visible on the left side of the screen, but players need to hold down the aim button to put themselves in the cannon.

They should also aim upwards, so they don't get shot straight into the ground and fail to travel 150 meters. After that, they can press the fire button and take off.

Plutoe's Gaming @Plutoe35 Need to get somewhere fast but the path’s too perilous on foot? Get in the seat of a Siege Cannon and launch yourself far forward. Mid-air, you'll be given the option to deploy your Glider, but you won't take fall damage if you don't deploy it. #Fortnite Need to get somewhere fast but the path’s too perilous on foot? Get in the seat of a Siege Cannon and launch yourself far forward. Mid-air, you'll be given the option to deploy your Glider, but you won't take fall damage if you don't deploy it. #Fortnite https://t.co/E4yJYc4dtH

Players can pull their gliders at any point during their flight, but it will stop the distance counting once they do. However, there is no need to pull it because there's no fall damage from the cannons.

Players can shoot themselves as far as possible and crash land without a single point of damage.

Airships are the best place to find cannons (Image via Epic Games)

Here are six additional Fortnite challenges, each of which will result in 20,000 season XP:

Use the Repair Torch to fix a vehicle (200)

Spend Bars (500)

Search chests on IO Airships (3)

Mantle onto a ledge within 3 seconds of sprinting (3)

Launch yourself 150 meters from a Siege Cannon

Deal damage to IO Forces (500)

Collect a Drum Shotgun and a Combat SMG in a single match

These challenges are live and will be active for the entirety of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

