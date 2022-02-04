Fortnite Silk Sonic Cup: Start date, how to participate, free rewards, and more

The arrival of Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Brandon Paak Anderson to Fortnite Chapter 3 will be a sheer delight to many. Their Icon Series skins will be made available for purchase on February 10, 2022 at 7:00 pm EST.

However, players who are up for a challenge can grab it for free before they hit the item shop. But there is a catch involved: players will have to fight tooth and nail in the upcoming Silk Sonic Cup and win. Here's everything Loopers need to know about it.

When does the Fortnite Silk Sonic Cup start and how to participate?

According to the official information from Epic Games, the Silk Sonic Cup will start from February 7, 2022. To participate, players will need to have two-factor authentication (2FA) enabled on their account.

Additionally, players need to ensure that they are ranked Division I, II, III or higher within the Arena in their respective server regions. If the required rank has not been secured by the time the tournament starts, they will not be eligible to queue up and participate.

The event will last for approximately three hours. Within this time frame, players will be allowed to take part in a total of 10 matches. Once the event has been concluded, based on points earned, rewards will be sent out.

Fortnite Silk Sonic Cup rewards

To earn rewards from the Silk Sonic Cup, players need to earn points during the event. For each region, the number of players eligible to claim the "Bruno Mars" and “Anderson .Paak” Outfits, and Back Blings" will vary. Here is the list:

Europe - 1st - 1,250th

NA East - 1st - 625th

NA West - 1st - 250th

Brazil - 1st - 500th

Asia - 1st - 125th

Oceania - 1st - 125th

Middle East - 1st - 125th

Players who are unable to secure the required placement in their respective regions will still be able to earn some rewards. Those who manage to secure eight points during the event will be eligible to receive the "Silk Sonic" Spray.

Based on the official information, the approximate retail value of the cosmetics is around $41. This includes both Bruno Mars" & “Anderson .Paak” Outfits, their respective Back Blings, and the "Silk Sonic" Spray.

Note: Readers can find more information about the upcoming Silk Sonic Cup here.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee