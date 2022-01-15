Will Fortnite give players free rewards on their birthday? Tracing the success of 'custom' rewards

Custom rewards are handed out in many prominent games, and it's high time that Fortnite treads the same path. Epic Games' Battle Royale is known for its wide range of cosmetics and skins, and the latest WinterFest event proved that the developers do not mind giving the players free skins as well.

Free rewards are always welcomed by loopers because not everyone can afford to spend thousands of V-Bucks on cosmetics. For most players, completing daily or weekly challenges is clearly more convenient than spending actual money.

This article explains if the Fortnite community will ever be able to get custom rewards.

Why Fortnite should start giving custom rewards to players

One of the biggest games that gives custom rewards to its players is Genshin Impact. On their birthdays, travelers get a special cake and they can consume it to get Fragile Resin.

EEEEEEE!!!! GOT MY FIRST BIRTHDAY CAKE IN GENSHIN!!!!!! I WAS SO EXCITED FOR THIS!!! THANK YOU!!! ALSO I THINK THE CHANGED THE CAKE THEME TO LIYUE! SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW!! EEEEEEE!!!! GOT MY FIRST BIRTHDAY CAKE IN GENSHIN!!!!!! I WAS SO EXCITED FOR THIS!!! THANK YOU!!! ALSO I THINK THE CHANGED THE CAKE THEME TO LIYUE! SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW!! #GenshinImpact @GenshinImpact EEEEEEE!!!! GOT MY FIRST BIRTHDAY CAKE IN GENSHIN!!!!!! I WAS SO EXCITED FOR THIS!!! THANK YOU!!! ALSO I THINK THE CHANGED THE CAKE THEME TO LIYUE! SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW!! https://t.co/iHlc0Bivvf

What separates custom rewards from other free rewards is their timing. Getting a free item from your favorite game on a day that is special to you is undoubtedly a wonderful feeling.

It is evident that gamers leave no opportunity to express their gratitude towards games for such gestures. Most recently, a player got an Agent Jonesy tattoo to thank Epic Games for saving their life.

For such passionate gamers, custom rewards can most likely be the best birthday gift.

Over the years, Epic Games has given free rewards to its massive community on several occasions, including New Year's Eve and Christmas. However, custom rewards are still not a thing in the game.

How can custom rewards work in Fortnite?

As the name suggests, custom rewards are supposed to be unique and players can only avail them during occasions that are special to them.

Fortnite has already made a name for itself by releasing some of the most well-designed cosmetics in the history of gaming. Hence, designing a birthday themed wrap or a backbling should not be a major problem for the designers at Epic Games.

The only bone of contention can be the game's user-base, which comprises millions of players, pros, and content creators.

With such a massive player pool, it is obviously impossible for Epic Games to gift a unique skin to every player on their birthday. However, there can certainly be a set of standardized rewards that loopers solely get on their birthdays.

As of now, Epic Games hasn't opened up on giving custom rewards. Regardless, a collective effort of the community can motivate the developers to take the next big step in the right direction.

