"Fortnite somehow managed to make the sniper situation worse": Community asks for changes pertaining to the sniper meta

Fortnite has established itself as one of the biggest video games ever and despite being six years old, Epic Games has managed to keep the game fresh and new every time. While many aspects contribute to this, one particular factor that impacts the game more than others is the loot pool.

However, it seems like the Fortnite community has been growing quite critical of the current in-game meta, relating to a problem that began at the beginning of Chapter 5 Season 1; the one-shot sniper rifle meta.

While Epic Games recently made changes to the Reaper Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, some players feel like they are not enough to stop the sniper rifle meta and have even made things worse to a certain extent.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Diamond_Drew_1, where the player gave a detailed explanation of how the Reaper Sniper Rifle and the one-shot sniper meta are becoming increasingly frustrating issues in the game, despite Epic Games’ new balance changes, stating:

“Fortnite somehow managed to make the sniper situation worse.”

Comments from the Fortnite community

The Reddit post became a hub for players to share their opinions and frustrations regarding the current sniper rifle meta and how it can be improved upon.

Reddit user u/major_cupcakeV2 suggested a return to the roots of sniper rifles from Chapter 1, where sniper rifles only had one bullet in the mag. The player even suggested Weapon Mods that could allow players to have up to two shots in their sniper rifle.

In response to this, Reddit user u/Luna-D-reams explained how, despite the Reaper Sniper Rifle having more than one bullet in the magazine, they still reload after every shot purely due to muscle memory. On the other hand, Reddit user u/Zu_Landzonerhoop seconded the idea of a two-shot sniper rifle.

Comments from the community

Reddit user u/Georgevega123 highlighted a different issue, expressing how the sniper rifles are incredibly common, despite Epic Games making changes to the loot pool in Fortnite v29.10 update and taking out the Uncommon and Rare variations of the sniper out of the game.

Reddit users u/-TheOutsid3r- and u/RandomGuy28183 echoed their sentiments regarding the spawn rate of sniper rifles, expressing how the v29.10 changes could have been good if the Epic and Legendary versions of the sniper rifle weren't so easy to find.

Will Epic Games be making changes to the Reaper Sniper Rifle in Fortnite?

The Reaper Sniper Rifle was introduced to Fortnite at the beginning of Chapter 5 Season 1 and it is fair to say that the weapon has been a contentious addition to the game ever since. The rifle's one-shot capabilities mixed with its large magazine size have made it one of the most powerful weapons in the game's history, especially in the right hands.

While players expected some changes to the Reaper Sniper Rifle or even its removal with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games has left the weapon more or less untouched despite player frustrations. For now, there seem to be no plans for it to receive a nerf, so players will have to adapt to the loot pool and keep an eye out for any snipers when navigating the map.

