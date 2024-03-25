Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes: Avatar Korra, Super Styles, Ascendant Midas Skin, Nike Collaboration, and more

With the first major content drop due tomorrow (March 26, 2024), Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes will provide some insight into what to expect. Although Epic Games has kept a tight lid on the details, there are a few nuggets of information available, both officially and unofficially. While the Battle Royale is the center of attention at the moment, LEGO Fortnite will be getting some much-needed content updates as well.

There is a lot of new content that will be added to the game in terms of gameplay elements, collaborations, and cosmetics as well. That said, here is what can be expected to be added based on Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes.

NOTE: Parts of this article are based on information obtained from leaks.

Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes for Chapter 5 Season 2

Avatar Korra: Quests and Mythics

Avatar Korra: Quests and Mythics (Image via Epic Games)

With the Avatar: Last Airbender collaboration coming soon, it is being speculated that the Korra Skin will be unlocked in the Battle Pass soon. Epic Games will unlock and showcase the cosmetics in-game following the update. They will officially reveal the number of days before players will be able to obtain them in-game. Quests associated with Korra may also be revealed.

Mythics that are part of the Avatar: Last Airbender collaboration will also be added to the files. During the Fortnite downtime on March 26, 2024, leakers/data-miners such as HYPEX, ShiinaBR, and iFireMonkey may be able to showcase the items on social media. This will give players a better understanding of what to expect.

Mythic Drum Gun (Midas Drum Gun) and Ascendant Midas Skin

Ascendant Midas Skin and associated cosmetics (Image via Epic Games)

Based on Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes obtained by leakers, Midas' Drum Gun could be added to the loot pool on March 26, 2024. This is a new version of the iconic weapon, but it should function similarly to what players have learned over the years.

Ascendant Midas Skin will also be added to the Fortnite Item Shop following the Fortnite downtime coming to an end. This information comes directly from Epic Games. It should be featured in-game via an early rotation of the Item Shop or during the normal rotation time.

Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Super Styles

Based on the information provided by leakers/data-miners, Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes seem to suggest that Super Styles will be added to the game. These should be unlockable in a few days as mid-season is fast approaching.

If you are still below seasonal level 100, there is no need to panic, as Chapter 5 Season 2 ends on May 24, 2024. There is plenty of time to unlock all Battle Pass cosmetics.

April Crew Pack (Ares) teaser

As mentioned by lore-keeper and leakers/data-miners, Epic Games could reveal the April Crew Pack after the Fortnite downtime ends (March 26, 2024). If the theory holds true, Ares will be the next exclusive skin to be part of the Crew. While Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes suggest this is the likely scenario, things could change based on Epic Games' discretion.

Fortnite x Airphoria (Nike) collaboration

According to veteran leakers/data-miners such as HYPEX, iFireMonkey, and ShiinaBR, there will be another Fortnite x Airphoria (Nike) collaboration. It is slated to be activated tomorrow (March 26), but there is no timeline in place for things as yet. Nothing has been officially revealed by Epic Games.

LEGO vehicle update (v29.10)

Lastly, based on the official LEGO Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes, vehicles are coming to LEGO Fortnite. Wheels and steering wheels will be part of this major update as well. Based on the promotional content officially shared thus far, there will be multiple types of vehicles in-game. Players will likely be able to build them using crafting recipes.

Note: Fortnite v29.10 update early patch notes will be updated as more information becomes available.

