Fortnite leaks hint at Ares Skin for April 2024 Crew Pack

Recent Fortnite leaks hint at Ares Skin coming to the April 2024 Crew Pack. Initially, it was speculated that he would be part of the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, but it seems that Epic Games has other plans for him. The information was brought to light by leakers and data-miners such as Guille_GAG, iFireMonkey, and ShiinaBR.

Although the Ares Skin will not be obtainable until next month, you can still interact with the NPC on the island. Based on the blog posted by Epic Games, Ares will be located at a POI (point of interest) called Brawler's Battleground.

From the image shown in the blog, this will likely be a major Named Location on the island. It's very open and features a massive structure, and given the layout and design, it would be perfect for close-range combat.

Do take care when venturing into the POI. While there will be risks involved, there are rewards to be earned as well.

Fortnite leaks hint at Ares Medallion in Chapter 5 Season 2

According to Fortnite leaks from data-miners/leakers such as iFireMonkey, HYPEX, and FNChiefAko, Ares will have his own Medallion in-game. Similar to Society Medallions, you will be able to pick them up to gain perks. Based on Fortnite leaks, Ares Medallion is called Aspect of Combat. When picked up, it will imbue ranged weapons with increased damage.

While this perk is amazing, to obtain the Ares Medallion, you will have to defeat him in combat. This will be no easy task, as other players will try to do the same. Given how tough boss NPCs can be, the fight may not end well for you. Nevertheless, with the right gear and strategy, you can win the bout and claim your prize.

Aside from the Aspect of Combat Medallion, you will also be able to obtain the Warforged AR (Mythic). This is a powerful AR that will allow you to take out opponents at mid-range with ease. Given its high rarity, it will deal a lot of damage, tipping the odds of every fight in your favor.

Note: Since the Ares Skin will be part of the April Crew Pack, it will be exclusive in nature and vaulted at the end of April 2024.

