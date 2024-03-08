Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks hint at new Medallions that will be added to the game soon. These will be based on Greek mythology and will be obtainable by defeating NPC bosses. When picked up, they will likely not use an inventory slot, similar to Society Medallions. However, unlike them, they will do more than just reveal a player's location on the map.

According to the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks provided by iFireMonkey, HYPEX, and FNChiefAko, Medallions will grant players God-like powers. There are four that are ready to go live as soon as the downtime today (March 8, 2024) ends, and another is in development. That said, here is what Medallions do in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Medallions provide God-like powers based on Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Based on the information at hand, Medallions will grant players special powers. As mentioned, there are four that can all but be confirmed. They are:

Aspect of Combat - Prepare for war! Imbues ranged weapons with increased damage.

- Prepare for war! Imbues ranged weapons with increased damage. Aspect of Agility - Power to restore vitality! Grants healing siphon effect on enemy eliminations.

- Power to restore vitality! Grants healing siphon effect on enemy eliminations. Aspect of Siphon - Travel through the spirit world! Gain charges underworld dash over time for quick bursts of mobility.

- Travel through the spirit world! Gain charges underworld dash over time for quick bursts of mobility. Aspect of Speed - The vigor of Zeus! Run faster and jump higher while sprinting.

The fifth one, which is in development, could be related to Medusa, but information about it is rather limited. It could either be added later this season or scrapped altogether, depending on several factors. More Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks regarding the same could appear soon.

How to acquire Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Expand Tweet

Much like in the previous season, you will be able to acquire Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 by defeating NPC bosses. They are Ares, Hades, Cerberus, and Zeus. They will be located at the new Named Locations that will be added to the map.

Be warned, they will not be easy to fight, and other players will try to get to the Medallions first. As such, you will face not only the NPC boss but also the players. Consider planning and preparing before venturing out to obtain these Medallions.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!