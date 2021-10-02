Fortnite Soundwave series: How to earn a free reward during the Hakami Concert

Mohamed Hamaki is performing in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 through the newly announced Soundwave series. The Egyptian superstar is the first artist to kick off the event, and players should buckle up for several other performances in the near future.

Fortnite's Soundwave series is a unique initiative where artists from around the world are performing. It began with Mohamed Hamaki's musical show on 1 October 2021.

The show is live at the moment and here's how players can get free rewards through it.

How to get free rewards from Fortnite Soundwave series

Mohamed Hamaki's show is currently accessible in Fortnite and players can enter it through the 'HAMAKI'S MUSICAL SHOW' playlist. The concert began on October 1 2021 at 2.00pm ET, and will repeat non-stop for 2 days (until 3 October 2021 at 2.00pm ET).

During the times mentioned above, any player that attends HAMAKI'S MUSICAL SHOW will get a Soundwave series - Hamaki spray as a memento.

Soundwave series- Hamaki Spray in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The biggest highlight of Hamaki's ongoing concert in Fortnite is his song Leilt Elomr. The singer performed it for the first time in the game and to make it better, Epic Games has released a Leilt Elomr emote as well.

Other rewards to expect from the Fortnite Soundwave series

It is worth noting that Mohamed Hamaki is just one of several talented artists who will be performing in Fortnite via the Soundwave series.

Other prominent names on the list are:

Tones and I - Australia

- Australia Emicida - Brazil

- Brazil Gen Hoshino - Japan

- Japan Aya Nakumara- France/Mali

With Hamaki's concert giving a free spray, it is safe to assume that the upcoming Fortnite Soundwave series concerts will also grant free cosmetic items to players.

However, the dates for any of the upcoming performances haven't been revealed yet.

All in all, it is great to see artists from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds getting represented in Fortnite. Over the years, Epic Games' Battle Royale has certainly created a huge impact by contributing to a wide range of social movements.

