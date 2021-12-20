Fortnite Spiderman mythic has a secret feature that no one knows about

Spider-Man's web shooters mythic has been a tremendous hit among Fortnite players. Even though they do not deal any damage, the shooters are arguably the best utility item released in the game.

The community is already surprised by the smooth swinging mechanics of the web shooters in Fortnite, and here's a secret feature that might amaze players even more.

HYPEX @HYPEX The "Spider-Man Web Shooters" mythic is the best mythic that we've ever gotten. Even better than my favorite, the Witch Broom. The "Spider-Man Web Shooters" mythic is the best mythic that we've ever gotten. Even better than my favorite, the Witch Broom. https://t.co/iUl9fwhezJ

Spider-Man's Mythic web shooters in Fortnite let players do Traversal emotes

Fortnite has a wide range of emotes, including Traversal emotes. These are emotes that can be used while moving/walking.

It is no surprise that Traversal emotes are the most popular amongst players. Inasmuch, they will be delighted to know that these emotes can be performed while swinging with the mythic web shooters.

Prominent YouTuber GKI confirmed the hidden feature in a recent video:

How to do emotes while swinging in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Luckily, players won't have to follow any tedious steps to perform emotes while swinging in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. From the looks of it, this is an intentional feature by Epic Games and not a glitch.

While swinging, loopers just need to press their Emote button and choose the desired traversal emote.

As per GKI, the Mythic web-shooters also allow players to perform some built-in emotes. For instance, the 'We are Venom' emote, which is exclusive to the Venom outfit in Fortnite, can be performed while swinging.

Players must test the aforementioned feature at POIs/landmarks that contain tall cliffs and trees. Swinging at greater heights will naturally give them more time to choose and initiate an emote before landing.

As soon as GKI informed the community about the hidden feature, loopers have been eager to try it out for themselves. Hitting an emote while swinging and then eliminating an opponent certainly seems to be the best trick shot idea ever.

All in all, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has turned out to be a massive success as the community is enjoying the newly introduced map, weapons, skins, features, mechanics and more.

As of now, WinterFest 2021 is live and players can get a free reward every day by opening presents from the Cozy Ledge. The snow on the map will soon melt, and the highly-anticipated return of Tilted Towers will take place.

