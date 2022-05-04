Fortnite Star Wars challenge guide: Complete list of all quests and how to complete them

The Star Wars celebration has officially arrived in Fortnite. New NPCs, weapons, and more have returned to the game after quite a hiatus. Lightsabers and the Mythic E-11 Blaster Rifle are now available to players who want to play like the Jedi, Sith, and Stormtroopers. Additionally, their skins will also be returning to the Item Shop during this event. Characters like Kylo Ren and Rey will likely make their highly anticipated return to the Item Shop with the v20.30 update.

There are also XP Fortnite challenges available for the event, which are:

Block 10 shots with a lightsaber

Land at a Stormtrooper checkpoint and finish in the top 25.

Drive a vehicle from Chonker's Speedway or Logjam Lumberyard to a Stormtrooper checkpoint.

Survive five storm phases while carrying a lightsaber.

This article will explain how players can complete these challenges.

Completing new Fortnite x Star Wars challenges

Blocking shots

The first challenge is to block 10 shots with a Lightsaber. To complete this challenge, players will first need to find one. Since they are now active in the regular loot pool, the best way to find them is through chests.

Once players have a Lightsaber, the only thing left to do is wait for people to shoot at them. When they do, they can use the aim button to block the shots with the lightsaber. Any shot that would otherwise hit them will be blocked.

ben @Benjifys FORTNITE YOU CANNOT LET PEOPLE BLOCK EVERY SHOT WITH THE LIGHTSABER FORTNITE YOU CANNOT LET PEOPLE BLOCK EVERY SHOT WITH THE LIGHTSABER https://t.co/OyxI58A16N

There is a limit to how long one can block shots before they have to pause for a short cooldown. Players need to block 10 shots to complete the challenge.

Landing at Stormtrooper checkpoints

There are currently three Stormtrooper checkpoints on the island. They are pretty spread out on the map, but there is one fairly close to Logjam Lumberyard.

Stormtrooper checkpoints (Image via Fortnite.GG)

That's fortunate for another challenge, but all players have to do for this one is land at the checkpoint (they can buy the E-11 Blaster Rifle if they want) and then outlast 75 players.

Driving a car to a checkpoint

The reason it is advantageous for there to be a checkpoint near Logjam Lumberyard is because Fortnite gamers have also been tasked with driving a car from Logjam Lumberyard or Chonker's Speedway to a checkpoint.

The easiest path would be to land at Logjam Lumberyard and grab one of the trucks. There is a checkpoint between Sleepy Sound and Shifty Shafts, which is pretty close to Logjam.

Doing the same from Chonker's is also possible, but the closest checkpoint to Chonker's is a bit further away. However, it is also possible that there will be less traffic in that area, and thus, the journey will be less stressful.

Surviving phases

The final challenge requires players to do two things. They first need to find a Lightsaber and then survive. Players are required to survive five storm phases while carrying a Lightsaber. That can certainly be done in one match if players are lucky enough to find one early on in a match.

However, players will be relieved to know that this is a cumulative challenge and can be completed over multiple matches.

