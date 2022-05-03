How to block hits using a Lightsaber in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

May is Star Wars month, and that includes Fortnite. The month of May is chock full of unofficial Star Wars holidays that many celebrate, including the good people over at Epic Games.

May 4 is known as Star Wars Day, so Star Wars skins such as Kylo Ren, Rey, and Boba Fett are back in the shop. Kylo Ren and Rey are among the skins with the longest Item Shop absences, so their return will be a welcome sight.

Alongside their arrival, Lightsabers are returning to the game as well. It was leaked in Chapter 3 Season 1, and has finally come true.

Since Lightsabers have been added back, they aren't just an offensive juggernaut. They have strong defensive capabilities, too. Here's how to block using them.

May the 4th be with you in Fortnite as Star Wars returns to the Island! Wield Lightsabers and the E-11 Blaster Rifle and get your favorite Outfits in the Item Shop.



Blocking with Fortnite Lightsabers in Chapter 3 Season 2

Anyone who's seen a Star Wars movie or played a video game like Star Wars: Battlefront II knows that people with guns are often at a disadvantage against those with Lightsabers.

The key reason for this (aside from most of them having intense force abilities) is because Lightsabers are adept at blocking shots.

This remains true in Fortnite, although many players might find it difficult to do so since melee weapons are few and far between in the popular battle royale. Here's how to do it.

When wielding a Lightsaber, players are given three options:

Attack Evade Block

The first two are important, but defending against shots can be the difference for gamers. The block button will be indicated on the screen. For most players, it will be the aim button. Since Lightsabers can't be aimed, this turns them into a defensive weapon for the time being.

Loopers should keep in mind that Lightsabers can't endlessly defend. Eventually, they might be taken aback by a shot and need to regroup. This is where the evade feature can come in handy.

Lightsabers in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

With the return of Star Wars items and cosmetics, there are naturally a few challenges to complete for Chapter 3 Season 2 XP. This includes blocking ten shots with a Lightsaber.

Lightsabers can be found in the normal loot pool. Fortnite players who open chests have a slight chance of one of the possible Lightsabers dropping onto the floor.

The following Lightsabers are available:

Rey's Lightsaber

Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber

Kylo Ren's Lightsaber

Mace Windu's Lightsaber

They deal the same damage (45), so the only difference is how they look.

