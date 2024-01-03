Fortnite Storm glitch is allowing players to camp indefinitely

Fortnite players are facing a new challenge after a mysterious glitch appeared, allowing them to camp indefinitely within the storm. The glitch was recently brought to light by Reddit user u/JellePddit, raising concerns about fair play in Chapter 5 Season 1, since camping in the storm has been a problem in previous seasons, such as Chapter 2 Season 2.

In a post shared by u/JellePddit, players can see themselves in a top 2 situation with the final circle closing in. Instead of engaging in the final showdown, u/JellePddit couldn't find the last opponent. With the circle tightening, the mysterious enemy remained hidden, and while u/JellePddit tried to engage in a heal off, the cards just weren't in their favor, leading to their demise.

The situation took an unexpected turn when, upon being eliminated and spectating the remaining enemy, u/JellePddit saw the former's inventory completely empty, suggesting they had exploited a glitch and camped in the storm throughout the match.

Fortnite community reacts to the new storm glitch in Chapter 5 Season 1

The community is left with more questions than answers as the glitch's origin and mechanics surrounding it remain unclear. While u/JellePddit showcases the issue, the specifics of how players are pulling off this storm-camping glitch remain a mystery. This has not been addressed by Epic Games, leaving Fortnite's player base eager for an explanation.

The Fortnite community has responded to the storm glitch with a mix of humor, concern, and confusion. Some players expressed frustration at the potential abuse of this Fortnite exploit, highlighting the need for Epic Games to swiftly resolve the issue. Some even questioned if the situation was actually a result of a glitch or if the enemy was maybe just better at the heal off.

Meanwhile, others found amusement in the panic that u/JellePddit displayed during the final circle, turning the glitch into a source of lighthearted banter. They also pointed out how u/JellePddit might have won if they hadn't rushed out into the storm. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As of writing, Epic Games has not issued an official statement regarding the storm glitch. Players still await some form of clarity on whether this exploit will become an unintended strategy in Fortnite or if it will be addressed swiftly. The silence from the developers leaves room for speculation about how this glitch could potentially impact the game's competitive integrity.

