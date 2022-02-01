Fortnite 'Storm Striker' skin concept mixes retro with modern, turns into an instant hit

The Storm Striker skin turned into a fan favorite when renowned Fortnite concept artist nollobandz revamped it. The original Storm Racer is a generic Rare outfit that contains certain selectable styles.

However, nollobandz has merged skins like Drift and Rex with Storm Striker styles to create exceptionally attractive skins. He recently completed the entire Storm Striker concept set, and here's how the community reacted to it.

Fortnite concept artist makes Storm Striker Rex, Tomatohead, and Drift skins

nollobandz had been working on the Storm Striker skins for a long time. There are four different concepts that are based on existing outfits like Drift, Rex, Tomatohead, and Beef Boss.

#FortniteFanArt #ForniteArt #FortniteFlipped 🌩Storm Striker Drift🦊 - [A Fortnite Skin Concept] - The final member of the Strikers appears in their time of need, ready for battle 🌩Storm Striker Drift🦊 - [A Fortnite Skin Concept] - The final member of the Strikers appears in their time of need, ready for battle👊🏽💥 #FortniteFanArt #ForniteArt #FortniteFlipped https://t.co/BsWxdbCodg

For Storm Striker Drift, nollobandz used the character's mask to give the skin an aggressive look. The gloves are designed to look like claws, and it appears to be Fortnite's own Wolverine.

Storm Striker Beef Burger looks ferocious as well as goofy at the same time. The helmet's design is bold, but the eyes and the tongue are hilarious.

Storm Striker Tomatohead is a bulky skin concept that incorporates Tomatohead's mustache in the best way possible. All in all, nollobandz's ability to turn troll skins into Power Rangers is definitely worth appreciating.

Lastly, there's the Storm Striker Rex concept. The creator has altered the helmet's design to make it look like a dinosaur head, and loopers desperately want the skin to be officially available in the Item Shop.

#FortniteArt #FortniteFanArt #FortniteSeason7 Storm Striker Rex! 🦖🌩 - [A Fortnite Skin Concept] - Inspired by the Mecha Cuddle Master, a new warrior appears from within the storm. Will he be friend or foe? We shall SeeEeEeeeeee… Storm Striker Rex! 🦖⚡️🌩 - [A Fortnite Skin Concept] - Inspired by the Mecha Cuddle Master, a new warrior appears from within the storm. Will he be friend or foe? We shall SeeEeEeeeeee…#FortniteArt #FortniteFanArt #FortniteSeason7 https://t.co/aetkNei0B2

Will Storm Striker Drift, Storm Striker Rex, and Storm Striker Tomatohead arrive in Fortnite?

It is worth noting that nollobandz is a reputed concept artist in the Fortnite community. Four of his concepts inspired Epic Games to add the following skins to the game:

Dark Rex Eco/The Geologist Lyra/Viper Ava/Summer Skye

All these skins have been heavily praised by fans, and were equally popular when they were just concepts. The likes of Shiina (prominent leaker) are well aware of nollobandz's prowess in skin designing.

Donald Mustard himself thanked nollobandz for The Eco outfit, and the entire community celebrated the incident.

You'll want to check out that back bling for some fun effects twitter.com/FortniteGame/s… We forgot the most important thing! @nollobandz who inspired this awesome Outfit.You'll want to check out that back bling for some fun effects We forgot the most important thing! @nollobandz who inspired this awesome Outfit. You'll want to check out that back bling for some fun effects👀 twitter.com/FortniteGame/s… Hey @nollobandz just want you to know how much we all love love love this outfit. twitter.com/FortniteGame/s… Hey @nollobandz just want you to know how much we all love love love this outfit. twitter.com/FortniteGame/s…

Hence, players can certainly expect Epic Games to add some of the aforementioned Storm Striker concepts to Chapter 3. The developers have always focused on making the game more community-driven, and adding such concept art naturally helps with that.

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and a war between the Imagined Order and The Seven is about to begin. Chaos will prevail on the island yet again and loopers should be ready to pick their side.

