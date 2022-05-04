Fortnite Stormtrooper locations: Where to find Star Wars' troopers in Chapter 3 Season 2

In light of May 4th, the Fortnite Star Wars day has arrived with the update v20.30. Light Sabers will be introduced in the game soon, and Stormtroopers will also infiltrate the island. However, most importantly, players will also be getting the Star Wars May the 4th Challenges.

Epic Games has released an exciting set of challenges to celebrate the Star Wars day this year. Players can complete these to unlock a free reward and earn a decent amount of XP to contribute towards their level progression.

The new challenges are related to several aspects of Star Wars. Some of these may involve interacting with the Stormtroopers that have arrived on the island after the servers went live with the update. To complete the challenges and unlock rewards, players are already searching for all the Stormtrooper locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Where to find Stormtrooper Checkpoints in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There are two Star Wars May the 4th challenges that require players to interact with the Stormtroopers on the island. Players can find them at the Stormtrooper Checkpoints that are spread across the island. As of now, there are three different checkpoints on the map where players can find these Star Wars characters and complete their challenges.

One of the Stormtrooper Checkpoints in Chapter 3 Season 2 is located right below the Joneses POI. If players take the road leading south from this location, they will come across a couple of Stormtroopers patrolling the area.

Stormtrooper Checkpoints in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The next checkpoint is located on the western end of the map between the Camp Cuddle and Greasy Grove POIs. Stormtroopers can be found at the intersection of the road leading south of Camp Cuddle and the one leading north of Greasy.

Players can find the last Stromtrooper Checkpoint east of Shifty Shafts. The NPCs are stationed across the hill on the road leading south of Sleepy Sound.

Stormtrooper challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Players will need to visit the Stormtrooper Checkpoints in order to receive a bounty from the all-new NPCs. Once the bounty is completed, players will receive 30,000XP as a reward completing the challenge. Similarly, players will also have to land at a Stormtrooper Checkpoint and place in the top 25 for another May the 4th Fortnite Challenge.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Star Wars Challenges will be live right when the servers come back up (they're already set as live)



Each challenge gives 30,000 XP.

Apart from getting 30,000XP for completing each of these challenges, players will also get a free Star Wars banner icon for completing 5 challenges. May the Fourth is on the island, and players will have to deal with the Empire amidst the IO vs Seven war. Fortunately, the Light Sabers, new NPCs, and free rewards will make it worth their while.

