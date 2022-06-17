Fortnite Summer Time concept perfectly captures the beach and chill vibes

It is summer in Fortnite, and now that the war is finally over, it is time to relax. The overall theme for Chapter 3 Season 3 revolves around chilling out and having a nice time because the IO isn't a threat anymore, atleast for now.

While Jonesy and The Foundation are away hunting for Geno, the rest of the loopers and the inhabitants of the island can now finally relax. In fact, to keep the party going on the island, Epic Games has planned a summer event as well.

The Fortnite Summer Time concept sits well with the theme of Chapter 3 Season 3

This year's event is called the "No Sweat Summer." Just like last year, this year's summer event will also focus on the Creative mode in Fortnite, which means that creators can now design their own summer islands and submit their creations to Epic Games. The best islands will be featured during the No Sweat Summer event in the game.

These new islands need to have all the mechanics that are currently in the game. They also need to use devices like Surf Boards and other newly released devices on their custom creations.

WUHEGUGE 🐠 @WUHEGUGE



Have some boys trying out the famous giant danish icecreams. Rippley's outfit is made by @/easkateconcepts



#Fortnite It's time for my annual summer picture!Have some boys trying out the famous giant danish icecreams. Rippley's outfit is made by @/easkateconcepts #Fortnite Art It's time for my annual summer picture! 👀🌸Have some boys trying out the famous giant danish icecreams. Rippley's outfit is made by @/easkateconcepts 💙☀️#Fortnite #FortniteArt https://t.co/czvPKAhsxO

Concept images like the one seen above go on to show how invested the community is with the game. That said, members of the community loved the image so much that some people even called for Epic Games to make it into a loading screen.

Haunted @THLArt @WUHEGUGE They need to purchase this and make it a loading screen! Because I know I’d never be removing it @WUHEGUGE They need to purchase this and make it a loading screen! Because I know I’d never be removing it

ea @easkateconcepts



the storytelling in this image with fishstick's giant cone and rippley dropping his @WUHEGUGE YOOOOOOO THIS IS INSANE TY FOR NEW WALLPAPERthe storytelling in this image with fishstick's giant cone and rippley dropping his @WUHEGUGE YOOOOOOO THIS IS INSANE TY FOR NEW WALLPAPERthe storytelling in this image with fishstick's giant cone and rippley dropping his😭

𝐝𝐝𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐧. @ddylan_91

L O V E I T ! ! ! ! Especially your art style and the way you draw Axo, Fishstick, Meowscles & Rippley!!!



They do be vibin tho!

@WUHEGUGE I’m just absolutely amazed of how absolutely adorable this is! ! ! ! ! this looks absolutely FANTASTICALLY BEAUTIFUL and IL O V E I T ! ! ! ! Especially your art style and the way you draw Axo, Fishstick, Meowscles & Rippley!!!They do be vibin tho! @WUHEGUGE I’m just absolutely amazed of how absolutely adorable this is! ! ! ! ! this looks absolutely FANTASTICALLY BEAUTIFUL and I L O V E I T ! ! ! ! Especially your art style and the way you draw Axo, Fishstick, Meowscles & Rippley!!!✨💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖✨They do be vibin tho!✨

Some members of the Fortnite community went ahead and downloaded the image, making it their wallpaper on their respective devices. This kind of a reaction is slightly rare, but it's wholesome indeed.

Freddyh @Freddyh_33 @WUHEGUGE I love my new wallpaper (i hope you dont mind) @WUHEGUGE I love my new wallpaper (i hope you dont mind) https://t.co/2BsiJ1N2BT

This concept art comes right after data miners leaked information about the upcoming summer event in Fortnite. The Cosmic Summer Celebration went live sometime around June 22 last year, and this year, another summer event is on the cards.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Creators it is time for the Fortnite No Sweat Summer Creator Callout! Create a summer themed Island for a chance to be featured in Discover. Read for details.



fortnite.com/blog/the-fortn… The Fortnite No Sweat Summer Creator CalloutCreators it is time for the Fortnite No Sweat Summer Creator Callout! Create a summer themed Island for a chance to be featured in Discover. Read for details. The Fortnite No Sweat Summer Creator CalloutCreators it is time for the Fortnite No Sweat Summer Creator Callout! Create a summer themed Island for a chance to be featured in Discover. Read for details.fortnite.com/blog/the-fortn… https://t.co/LKRKzhBK9n

Epic Games has also stated that only one submission per creator is allowed, and they will have to send a video overview of their islands as well. The deadline for submission ends on July 5, 11:59 PM Eastern Time.

Since the Creative mode will be in focus this year, players will be able to earn XP by completing challenges on these different Creative maps during the Summer event. Just like last summer, players can get their hands on some free cosmetics during this year's event as well.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



The challenges will grant XP and FREE cosmetics, though!



(via This Summer event will again have Creative challenges instead of Battle Royale challenges 🫠The challenges will grant XP and FREE cosmetics, though!(via @iFireMonkey This Summer event will again have Creative challenges instead of Battle Royale challenges 🫠The challenges will grant XP and FREE cosmetics, though!(via @iFireMonkey)

While all these exciting things are happening on the island and everyone is very relaxed, trouble might be brewing nearby. Strange sounds have been coming out of the vault inside Rave Cave. No one really knows what is causing this sound.

Here's to hoping that whatever it is, it isn't that deadly. If it is deadly, hopefully Jonesy and others will be able to deal with the threat at hand in Fortnite.

