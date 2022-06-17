Fortnite Summer Time concept perfectly captures the beach and chill vibes

It is summer in Fortnite, and now that the war is finally over, it is time to relax. The overall theme for Chapter 3 Season 3 revolves around chilling out and having a nice time because the IO isn't a threat anymore, atleast for now.
While Jonesy and The Foundation are away hunting for Geno, the rest of the loopers and the inhabitants of the island can now finally relax. In fact, to keep the party going on the island, Epic Games has planned a summer event as well.
The Fortnite Summer Time concept sits well with the theme of Chapter 3 Season 3
This year's event is called the "No Sweat Summer." Just like last year, this year's summer event will also focus on the Creative mode in Fortnite, which means that creators can now design their own summer islands and submit their creations to Epic Games. The best islands will be featured during the No Sweat Summer event in the game.
These new islands need to have all the mechanics that are currently in the game. They also need to use devices like Surf Boards and other newly released devices on their custom creations.
Concept images like the one seen above go on to show how invested the community is with the game. That said, members of the community loved the image so much that some people even called for Epic Games to make it into a loading screen.
Some members of the Fortnite community went ahead and downloaded the image, making it their wallpaper on their respective devices. This kind of a reaction is slightly rare, but it's wholesome indeed.
This concept art comes right after data miners leaked information about the upcoming summer event in Fortnite. The Cosmic Summer Celebration went live sometime around June 22 last year, and this year, another summer event is on the cards.
Epic Games has also stated that only one submission per creator is allowed, and they will have to send a video overview of their islands as well. The deadline for submission ends on July 5, 11:59 PM Eastern Time.
Since the Creative mode will be in focus this year, players will be able to earn XP by completing challenges on these different Creative maps during the Summer event. Just like last summer, players can get their hands on some free cosmetics during this year's event as well.
While all these exciting things are happening on the island and everyone is very relaxed, trouble might be brewing nearby. Strange sounds have been coming out of the vault inside Rave Cave. No one really knows what is causing this sound.
Here's to hoping that whatever it is, it isn't that deadly. If it is deadly, hopefully Jonesy and others will be able to deal with the threat at hand in Fortnite.