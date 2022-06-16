Trouble is brewing inside the Fortnite Rave Cave vault; new eerie sounds suggest

It's been almost two weeks since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 was introduced. Players are grinding to rise through the levels in the game while still exploring the latest POIs on the map. The season is full of new and exciting additions to the game. These additions have certainly made the game more enjoyable and interesting.

With its new theme Vibin, the new season is undeniably an improvement over the last two seasons. Players are finally free from the yoke of the Imagined Order and other elements that have rendered Fortnite monotonous. With its summer party theme, the new season has brought the charm back to the game.

It's all fun and games until someone loses an eye. The new season seems unusually linear. It doesn't align with Fortnite lore, which historically tends to be anything but linear. Recent developments suggest that something is brewing inside the game. It is something that will set the present timeline parallel to the usual Fortnite lore that players have come to enjoy and appreciate.

New Fortnite leaks hint toward upcoming changes in the game

Courtesy of Egyptian Fortnite Leaker, a new leak has surfaced showing a new update to the vault inside Rave Cave. In the leak, ominous sounds can be heard from inside the vault in Rave Cave. This new leak has already garnered traction in the Fortnite community, and fresh speculations have started to surface.

North-west of Tilted Towers and south-west of Lockjam Lumberyard, Rave Cave is located inside a mountain, which in earlier seasons was dubbed Pinnacle Peak. For the unversed, Rave Cave is a gentrified version of the POI from earlier seasons. Called Command Cavern, the cave was the headquarters of the Imagined Order, which was guarded by the Mythic boss Gunnar.

After the defeat of the Imagined Order, loopers have given the cave a look befitting the season's theme. Rave Cave is the new party hub on the island. A vault from the earlier seasons seems to have remained intact. In the leak, the eerie sounds seem to emerge from inside the vault.

(Via me and @WeLove_Fortnite) The mysterious vault at Rave Cave has received new sounds with the start of this season

To the OG players, this might seem very similar to the events that took place in Chapter 1 Season 8 through 9, when a giant eye emerged in the Polar Peak, followed by sounds of the same nature. Later in the season, a monster escaped from the iceberg and posed an immediate threat to the island.

Perhaps something along these lines could be in the works. The community has emerged with its fair share of speculations. A few players believe that the IO was working on something similar to a Mecha Devourer, while others believe that the vault contains tunnels leading to a different part of the island. One of the most interesting speculations is where players are anticipating a Fortnite X Fallout collab.

The community seems to be very excited about the idea of a Fallout collaboration and has already started furnishing different ideas about the possible crossovers. Hiding timidly amongst all these speculations is a speculation about the vault being a portal, another cave synonymous with that in the film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. It seems very plausible since the Indiana Jones outfit is imminent.

Regardless, it is still a leak, and the rest is all speculation. As the season progresses, developers will definitely start dropping hints about the vault. For now, it's just sounds emanating from an old vault.

