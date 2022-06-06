Where is Rave Cave in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Forty-five seconds into the cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players get to see a rave and DJ Yonder at the booth. People are having the time of their lives, but what is this place, and where on Fortnite island is it?

With the introduction of the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, the map has undergone some changes. The southwest part of the island runs thick with foliage. Some new POIs have been introduced in and around the area, and one of these POIs is Rave Cave.

This is the same cave depicted in the cinematic trailer for the new season. This is the place where many have gathered to party in celebration of their victory over the Imagined Order. The Rave Cave is an intriguing POI and is a treat to explore.

What is Rave Cave in Fortnite?

As the name suggests, Rave Cave is a cave that has been overhauled by the joyous loopers in the game. The cave is tagged with neon paint and is complete with a DJ booth, dance floor, graffiti on the walls, and other such amenities.

Rave Cave in Fortnite is actually the Command Cavern from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Initially, the cave was the headquarters of the Imagined Order, guarded by Gunnar and other IO guards. After The Seven defeated the Imagined Order, the cave was most likely abandoned. With Dr. Slone gone, the Imagined Order didn't really have a leader, and all of the operations of the IO were left unchecked.

The loopers must have found the abandoned cave and turned it into a party area in an attempt to salvage the space. Hence, the rave. Rave Cave is a very interesting POI and will probably serve a purpose other than just being cosmetic eye candy.

Where is the Rave Cave located in Fortnite?

The cave was originally located inside Pinnacle Peak. For those who remember the map from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the cave is located northeast of Camp Cuddle. But according to the new map, Camp Cuddle doesn't exist anymore. The Rave cave is located northwest of the Tilted Towers and north of the Reality Falls.

South-west of the Logjam Lumberyard, the Rave cave is accessible by road. A road from Tilted Towers also leads to the Rave Cave via Shroom Station. The cave can also be accessed from the top of the map via the road joining Sleepy Sound and Logjam Lumberyard to Reality Falls.

These roads lead to the base of the mountain. To reach the cave, players might have to travel uphill. A section of the Screwballer rollercoaster also passes through the inside of the cave, making it easy to identify.

In a celebration of victory over the Imagined Order, the loopers have claimed the headquarters and turned it into a party pad. This is a befitting memorial to the struggles of the loopers under the reign of the Imagined Order and a memorable sendoff to their worries.

