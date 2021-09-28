Fortnite Team Rumble XP Quests (Chapter 2 Season 8): Full list of all repeatable quests to earn XP

Epic recently released the v18.10 update, which rolled out Fortnite Team Rumble XP Quests for Chapter 2 Season 8. The new set of quests rewards are repeatable, and gamers can earn significant XP to rank up the Battle Pass

The Fortnite Team Rumble mode might not be as popular as the Battle Royale segment. However, gamers do enjoy spending time there engaging in a short yet action-filled face-off with enemies.

The recent v18.10 update has rolled out several new aspects to the game. As mentioned earlier, this article will reveal the complete list of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 quests.

Complete list of Fortnite Team Rumble XP Quests revealed

The complete list of Fortnite Team Rumble XP Quests are given below:

Talk to Bigmouth (0/1)

Talk to Grim Fable (0/1)

Talk to Wrath (0/1)

Deal damage to players with Assault Rifles (0/750)

Deal damage to players with Assault Rifles (0/1000)

Deal damage to players with Assault Rifles (0/1250)

Deal damage to players with Assault Rifles (0/1500)

Deal damage to players with Pistols (0/1000)

Deal damage to players with Pistols (0/1250)

Deal damage to players with Pistols (0/1500)

Deal damage to players with Shotguns (0/750)

Deal damage to players with Shotguns (0/1000)

Deal damage to players with Shotguns (0/1250)

Deal damage to players with Shotguns (0/1500)

Deal damage to players with SMGs (0/750)

Deal damage to players with SMGs (0/1000)

Deal damage to players with SMGs (0/1250)

Deal damage to players with SMGs (0/1500)

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Repeatable Team Rumble Quests New Repeatable Team Rumble Quests https://t.co/vFJ1BEmGqb

Deal damage to players with Sniper Rifles (0/750)

Deal damage to players with Sniper Rifles (0/1000)

Deal damage to players with Sniper Rifles (0/1250)

Deal damage to players with Sniper Rifles (0/1500)

Deal damage to players (0/1500)

Deal damage to players (0/2000)

Deal damage to players (0/2500)

Deal damage to players (0/3000)

Assault Rifle eliminations (0/6)

Assault Rifle eliminations (0/10)

Assault Rifle eliminations (0/12)

Pistol eliminations (0/4)

Pistol eliminations (0/6)

Pistol eliminations (0/8)

Pistol eliminations (0/10)

Shotgun eliminations (0/8)

Shotgun eliminations (0/10)

Shotgun eliminations (0/12)

SMG elimination (0/5)

SMG elimination (0/7)

SMG elimination (0/9)

SMG elimination (0/11)

Sniper Rifle elimination (0/4)

Sniper Rifle elimination (0/6)

Sniper Rifle elimination (0/8)

Sniper Rifle elimination (0/10)

Eliminate players (0/8)

Eliminate players (0/10)

Eliminate players (0/12)

Eliminate players (0/15)

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey You now earn Bars & XP from BOTH Team Rumble Repeatable Quests and NPC Repeatable Quests.



Common: 500 XP, 20 Bars

Uncommon: 525 XP, 25 Bars

Rare: 550 XP, 30 Bars

Epic: 575 XP, 40 Bars

Completing Fortnite Team Rumble XP Quests in the game gives XP as well as gold bars.

