Fortnite teases another Marshmello concert, new leaks all but confirm

Marshmello headlined one of the first-ever concerts in Fortnite. Ever since his concert, such events have become extremely popular in the Battle Royale game. Epic Games has hosted several concerts featuring popular stars like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande. Naturally, the demand for a new concert always comes up every time a new season arrives.

A new update recently arrived, and it has all but confirmed yet another concert. Instead of a new face surprising the fans this time, it seems like Marshmello will be returning to the island for the second time. The popular artist has been a huge fan of the Battle Royale game and also has his own Icon Series skin. Naturally, it makes sense that he would want to return to performing in another Fortnite concert.

Not only do the game files contain leaks for a future concert, but Marshmello has also hinted at his return in a recent tweet. What originally seemed like a nostalgic tweet from the popular artist turned out to be a possible teaser for an upcoming concert.

Marshmello is returning to Fortnite for another concert

For the uninitiated, back in February 2019, the world-famous DJ Marshmello lit up Pleasant Park with one of the most amazing in-game concerts ever hosted. Hundreds of thousands of players showed up to attend the virtual concert, which was the start of some of the greatest in-game music collaborations players would ever see.

It seemed like Epic Games will continue to look for other popular artists such as Lady Gaga and Juice WRLD for future concerts. Update v21.30 also included files for a new concert stage in the Battle Royale game. Clearly, players have been excited to see yet another concert ever since the Ariana Grande Rift Tour in Chapter 2 Season 7.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The following files below are considered to be related to a "Concert Stage" on the Fortnite island. The following files below are considered to be related to a "Concert Stage" on the Fortnite island. https://t.co/3EIgALoIj8

The stage for another Fortnite concert is almost set, and players might see one before Chapter 3 Season 3 ends. Amidst the new leaks, Marshmello posted a tweet saying that he missed Pleasant Park, the venue of his original concert. The timing of his tweet and the leaks about a new concert can hardly be a coincidence.

marshmello @marshmello I miss pleasant park I miss pleasant park

Although Pleasant Park might not be around, players will see Marshmello on a whole new stage at a completely different location on the map. Hopefully, his new concert will be even bigger and better than his first one, and players will get to see an updated version of his Icon Series skin.

Twitter reacts to the second Marshmello Fortnite concert

As soon as the files for a new concert got leaked, players got extremely excited for the live event. Since Chapter 3 Season 3 is going to be unusually long, players will have to wait for the end of the season live event. However, Epic Games might make up for the absence of an event with the teased concert.

Sav ×͜× @S4VT4R

Another possible concert? @marshmello Hmmmm Mello doesnt just accidentally tweet this 🤔Another possible concert? @marshmello Hmmmm Mello doesnt just accidentally tweet this 🤔Another possible concert? 👀

Ethanfn 🍀 @Ethanfn__ @marshmello HMMMM maybe another marshmelll content or pleasants coming back 🤔 @marshmello HMMMM maybe another marshmelll content or pleasants coming back 🤔

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is already exciting so far, and the concert will only make it better. The possible return of Marshmello might also trigger nostalgia in several OG players, many of whom might return to the game just to see the popular DJ live.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far