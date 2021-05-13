Fortnite telescope locations: Where to find and repair all 7 telescopes in Season 6

Fortnite telescope locations may be a bit tricky to find for newcomers and players who aren't explorative. They aren't marked clearly on the map, and trying to find them during a sweaty match is not the best idea. Between dodging projectiles, running from the storm, and building for protection, players have enough on their plate to worry about.

This quick guide will provide players with all the information they need to find all seven of Fortnite's telescopes that can be repaired.

All seven Fortnite telescope locations

#1 - West of Misty Meadows

This Fortnite telescope location is pretty straightforward. Players need to go south of Misty Meadows and up the hill to repair the telescope. However, be warned that there are boars and wolves in the area, which players may want to eliminate.

#2 - South West of Shipwreck Cove or East of Mount Kay

The telescope at this location can be reached in two ways, either by a direct drop from the battle bus or by using the ziplines connecting the different POIs. Thankfully, there are no hostiles in the area, and players go about safely repairing the telescope.

#3 - South East of Retail Row

Besides being a hot drop zone, the area south of Retail Row is swarming with wildlife. Thankfully, players can avoid them by simply dropping a little southeast of Retail Row onto a small snow-covered hill.

#4 - North East of Compact Cars

This Fortnite Telescope location is the best amongst them all. Players who can land at Compact Cars gather an insane amount of mechanical parts to upgrade weapons before moving on to repair the telescope.

#5 - FN Radio

This is arguably the most dangerous Fortnite telescope location. The area is infested with wolves and raptors. Players shouldn't land directly here but should rather land at Craggy Cliffs, gear up, and then proceed to FN Radio. Once the creatures have been eliminated, preparing the telescope should be a breeze.

#6 - West of Lockie's Lighthouse

Reaching this Fortnite telescope location may prove a bit difficult, as the land route to this POI is guarded by hungry raptors. A good idea would be to try and land here from the battle bus directly. The telescope is located west of Lockie's Lighthouse and shouldn't be hard to miss.

#7 - North of Fancy View or West of Crashed Cargo

This Fortnite telescope location should be fairly easy to reach and repair without interruptions. Once done, enjoy the view for a while until the storm circle begins to close in.

Watch the video for more details:

