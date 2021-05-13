Fortnite Week 9 (Season 6): Full list of all challenges for players to bag 168,000 XP

Like every other week, this week in Fortnite will also see the arrival of a new set of challenges. This week's challenges are somewhat interesting because some require players to complete certain activities while being in the storm.

Apart from that, there's one legendary quest as well. It is being speculated that the current Wild Week in Fortnite will revolve around fish. So it comes as no surprise that this week's legendary quest involves catching fish.

Fortnite Week 9 challenges and how to complete them

🏆 Challenge Leaks | Week 9 Epic & Legendary Challenges! 🏆



What are your thoughts on these challenges, let me know in the replies! pic.twitter.com/m7elYWBfA2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 27, 2021

Since the wild week revolves around catching fish, players may see a rise in the number of fishing spots and fishing-related items in Fortnite. Apart from that, the other Fortnite week 9 challenges have some exciting activities.

#1 - Get Intel on Wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant

NPC spawn locations in Fortnite Season 6. Image via Fortnite.gg

This is a straightforward challenge. All players need to do is head over to the locations of one of these NPCs and interact with them. Completing this Fortnite week 9 challenge will earn players an easy 24000 XP.

#2 - Hunt a Boar

Boar spawns in Fortnite Season 6. Image via Fortnite.gg

This Fortnite week 9 challenge is again a straightforward one. Players can come across boars in the enclosure right outside colossal crops. Hunting just one boar is enough to complete this challenge.

#3 - Spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken

Chicken spawns in Fortnite season 6. Image via Fortnite.gg

Chicken can also be found near Colossal Crops. Although these birds tend to mind their business, players can land a shot behind the chicken and then run after them to complete this Fortnite week 9 challenge.

#4 - Survive storm phases

Players will have to plan this challenge over a couple of games because they need to survive 10 storm phases. It's probably one of the easiest but most tiring challenges on this list. All players need to do is survive.

#5 - Gain health in the storm

The storm damages players in Fortnite Season 6. Image via Slash Gear

Players may want to step out in the storm to complete this challenge deliberately. Consuming any foragable items in Fortnite while in the storm will help complete this challenge.

Alternatively, players may choose to use a full med kit while out in the storm, but then again, that's only recommended if players are very low on health.

#6 - Shockwave grenade yourself while in the storm

This Fortnite week 9 challenge is self-explanatory. Players need to use a shockwave grenade at their feet while being in the storm.

#7 - Build in the storm

Sweats will love this challenge. Players will have to build around 10 structures while in the storm to complete this Fortnite week 9 challenge.

While all of these challenges are fairly easy to complete, most of them involve being in the storm, making it slightly difficult. The storm damages the players, so they'll need to be careful and watch out for enemies.