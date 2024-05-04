Fortnite Telescopes are facing south, something is there beyond the horizon

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals slowly nearing its end, Epic Games seems to be building towards something massive to close out the mythological season and usher in a new era in Chapter 5 Season 3. Ever since the launch of the v29.40 update, players have noticed Telescopes pointing to the south skies, potentially hinting at something related to the storyline.

While the Fortnite Telescopes could be seen as just another form of environmental decoration that Epic Games is known for, the timing of these new details cannot be overlooked as the storyline for Chapter 5 Season 2 is slowly picking up its pace and building towards what could be an eventful conclusion.

What are the Fortnite Telescopes looking out for in Chapter 5 Season 2?

If we assume that the Telescopes are supposed to be a hint towards the future, it does beg the question of what Epic Games is planning. Since the location of the Telescopes is close to where players can find the Aphrodite NPC, it can be assumed that the devices are hinting at something involving the Greek Gods of Mount Olympus.

With the Oracle and her Scrying Pools providing players with objectives to complete throughout the season, the narrative is slowly building towards a war between the mortals and the Greek Pantheon. The objectives have been training players for every scenario they can face when taking the battle to Zeus.

How does this tie in with the Telescopes? While it is too early to speculate, the Telescopes could be hinting at something over the southern horizon of the Fortnite map, potentially building towards a live event to close out Chapter 5 Season 2. This is further reinforced by the presence of Zeus' Hourglass at the Mount Olympus POI, which could be counting down the time to when the live event will happen.

The mysterious object or entity could be anything ranging from a massive version of Zeus himself, something akin to The Ice King in the Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7 live event, to an ally he summons in his bid to destroy the Mortals.

A particularly interesting theory is that the entity could be a Titan, whose hand emerging with Pandora's Box kicked off the storyline. As shown in an X post by @ShiinaBR, the character recently had an outfit added to the files, so it stands as a plausible idea. That said, whatever Fortnite is planning should make for a fitting conclusion for the game's most mythological season yet.

