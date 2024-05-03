Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming live event for Chapter 5 Season 2

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a (mini) live event is being planned for the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. While not much is known about the upcoming live event, it would seem that it will usher in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. With Fortnite downtime today (May 3, 2024) still underway, details are rather limited.

The information was brought to light by two leakers/dataminers: FNBRintel and Loolo_WRLD. It was further shared by prominent members of the community such as ShiinaBR, HYPEX, and even FNChiefAko. Given their track record, it's safe to assume that this live event will indeed occur towards the end of Chapter 5 Season 2. That said, here is more information about these newly found Fortnite leaks.

Fortnite leaks suggest Chapter 5 Season 2 (mini) live event will usher in Chapter 5 Season 3

As seen over the years, a live event towards the end of one phase of the storyline means one thing: it will usher in the next phase of the storyline. Given these facts, the upcoming (mini) live event codenamed "SuperSport" will occur towards the end of this month.

Based on the information at hand, a countdown timer will be present in-game as well. This is similar to what has been done for other live events in the past. The timer will be visible to the entire lobby. Once it hits zero, the (mini) live event should kick off. That said, the event may not occur on the last day of Chapter 5 Season 2, but rather a few days before it ends.

It could very well set the stage for what is to come by providing an in-game build-up of sorts. Thanks to leaked audio logs, there is some indication that the (mini) live event will pertain to Zeus and his hourglass in some way. Here is some speculation based on everything that is known thus far.

Chapter 5 Season 2 live event timeline

Based on numerous Fortnite leaks and the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024 that was posted on 4chan, it would seem that Zeus will be defeated. His hourglass will be shattered and the sands within will flow outward to create a new desert biome. This ties into the Chapter 5 Season 3 apocalypse theme that has been hinted at for a while now. Thanks to the leak on 4chan, an image showcasing a desert is visible.

Taking all of this into account, the upcoming (mini) live event may showcase the early stages of these events and provide context for the upcoming season. Of course, a lot more could happen, but there are no Fortnite leaks that provide details in depth at the moment.

Nevertheless, with roughly 20 days to go until Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 ends, more information should become available soon. More Fortnite leaks about the upcoming live event should begin to surface from next week.

