Fortnite: The Dragon Ball fandom isn't too happy about the upcoming collab

During the Fortnite update v21.30, details regarding the game's upcoming collaboration with Dragon Ball were leaked. Four characters will be coming to the metaverse alongside some challenges. Other cosmetics such as gliders and harvesting tools will also be added in.

For the most part, the community is absolutely elevated to have the likes of Goku and Vegeta in-game. However, there are those who feel that the collaboration will make a mockery of the anime and accelerate its fall from grace.

SLO @SLOplays



Y'all act like it's some canon statement Why dragon ball fans so pressed about little kids saying "look it's goku from fortnite"Y'all act like it's some canon statement Why dragon ball fans so pressed about little kids saying "look it's goku from fortnite"Y'all act like it's some canon statement 💀

Given how some in the community refer to crossover characters as "the guy from Fortnite," not everyone is happy with how things are progressing. That being said, is there cause for concern or are fans flying off the handle too soon?

Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration has met with some backlash from hard-core fans

Dragon Ball has existed long before Fortnite was ever conceptualized. The anime and manga series has been a source of entertainment for about two generations. Such being the case, it has become a legacy franchise in its own right.

This has led to some die-hard and hard core fans protesting about the characters coming to Fortnite. Their fear is that the collaboration will ruin the reputation of their beloved characters, and over time, they will lose their identity.

Here is what a few of them have to say:

max @maxlovesmoney @HYPEX Soooo bad. Dragon ball sucks this collabs will be mid. No longer playing fortnite @HYPEX Soooo bad. Dragon ball sucks this collabs will be mid. No longer playing fortnite

𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐰 💛 R.I.P. Kazuki Takahashi 🕊 @Tigerclaw_ I thought Dragon Ball X Fortnite was supposed to be a joke I thought Dragon Ball X Fortnite was supposed to be a joke 😐

Kidbuu @Kidbuu48272339 @SLOplays Dragon ball fans to kids who play fortnite when they hear goku is from fortnite @SLOplays Dragon ball fans to kids who play fortnite when they hear goku is from fortnite https://t.co/6s8BQboYzW

While everyone's opinions do matter, is it really the truth? Will collaborating with Epic Games ruin the legacy of the Dragon Ball franchise? Well, truth be told, it would only improve the franchise's visibility and attract many more fans.

Since this is an official collaboration, there is a lot of marketing and promotions that will take place. Instead of just seeing this as an exchange of V-Bucks for cosmetics, it has to be looked at in the broader sense. When the Dragon Ball collaboration kicks off in Fortnite, it will have a huge stage to promote itself.

This, in turn, will attract more fans to the series and directly make conversions. While many would see this as "selling out," it is more about sustainability in the long term. Given that Dragon Ball has been around for close to four decades, the studio needs to make a profit to keep the show on the road.

Isaac @IBell1220 @Tigerclaw_ I don’t understand why people are hating when all this will do is bring in more fans to the franchise @Tigerclaw_ I don’t understand why people are hating when all this will do is bring in more fans to the franchise

With more enthusiasts being added to the Dragon Ball fandom, this will ensure that revenue does not slow down. Furthermore, since the studios will oversee the art direction and creation of the characters being added in-game, they will be accurate to their original forms in the anime/manga.

Thus, while the notion that Fortnite will ruin Dragon Ball may be real, it is more of an opinion than a fact. On the flipside of this debate, many Dragon Ball fans are eager to see their favorite characters come to life in Epic's Battle Royale. Some are enthusiastic about playing the game as well.

Here are a few reactions:

Mayo #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut @mayojar4 Is it bad that I'm actually kind of excited for fortnite X dragon ball. I never cared for the game before but playing as Goku and using a gat to mow down all the 7 year olds with a venom skin and default dance on them, will be worth the purchase.

Anyway what do you think Is it bad that I'm actually kind of excited for fortnite X dragon ball. I never cared for the game before but playing as Goku and using a gat to mow down all the 7 year olds with a venom skin and default dance on them, will be worth the purchase.Anyway what do you think

ChaoticHelleaven @CHelleaven @Rhymestyle ....damn it...are we all really going to have to play Fortnite now...you know us OG Dragonball fans always at least gotta bite in any Dragonball game..no matter how bad... @Rhymestyle ....damn it...are we all really going to have to play Fortnite now...you know us OG Dragonball fans always at least gotta bite in any Dragonball game..no matter how bad... https://t.co/KxH6gmqeqp

three bad ass men nodding, stoically @CrescentFlash Wait are they really adding Dragon Ball to Fortnite.



Lord I'm bad at shooters but I will do this for you. Wait are they really adding Dragon Ball to Fortnite.Lord I'm bad at shooters but I will do this for you.

GamerBoy Z @GamerBoyZ7687 Shoot the enemy goku | Only a few days left for Fortnite X Dragon Ball Collaboration Shoot the enemy goku | Only a few days left for Fortnite X Dragon Ball Collaboration https://t.co/aZOD9CU5Ru

__sluggish__ SLUG EMOJI (when?) @___sluggish____ @vanitasbelmont you play fortnite? i might get back into it cuz of dragon ball z skins and no other reason @vanitasbelmont you play fortnite? i might get back into it cuz of dragon ball z skins and no other reason

Slicktricks @Slicktricks64 @thelexhex Well nows the time. Dragon Ball is coming starting next month. Also new Arcane skins are coming as well as old ones like VI. Theirs no better time than now to hop on the Fortnite train. @thelexhex Well nows the time. Dragon Ball is coming starting next month. Also new Arcane skins are coming as well as old ones like VI. Theirs no better time than now to hop on the Fortnite train. https://t.co/p5mMdsZmU0

Fearing the failure of a collaboration is a justifiable emotion. However, not all emotions are based on logical and critical thinking. Given how important this is, Epic Games will ensure that things go as smoothly as possible. The promotional and marketing campaign for the collaboration will likely be larger than that of Naruto.

HYPEX @HYPEX



The house near the foundation statue has been a teaser for the collab this whole time and it's where the collab will start. It's set to start in the next 1-2 weeks with an umbrella & chair appearing near this house & maybe challenges too! Fortnite x Dragon Ball START DATEThe house near the foundation statue has been a teaser for the collab this whole time and it's where the collab will start. It's set to start in the next 1-2 weeks with an umbrella & chair appearing near this house & maybe challenges too! Fortnite x Dragon Ball START DATE 🔥The house near the foundation statue has been a teaser for the collab this whole time and it's where the collab will start. It's set to start in the next 1-2 weeks with an umbrella & chair appearing near this house & maybe challenges too! https://t.co/mQsUhJwMcq

Judging from the leaks available thus far, the collaboration itself will be on a larger scale than Naruto. According to the leakers, there will be Punch Cards and dedicated challenges for the crossover, which will last for seven weeks. HYPEX states that the collaboration will also feature its own custom tab, which is a huge deal.

So, while the collaboration may not appeal to some fans, the notion that Dragon Ball's reputation will be tarnished is based on an assumption. With all that being said, the collaboration should begin within a few days. Readers can expect more leaks to come out soon.

