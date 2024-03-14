Fortnite Toy Bed Wars: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

The Fortnite community is constantly creating new, innovative ideas and turning them into full-fledged maps for players to engage with. This is made better by the implementation of UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), which provides players with an endless list of assets and elements that they can use to make their creations stand out from others.

One such map is the new Toy Bed Wars map, created by Fortnite Creators Typical Gamer and Squatingdog. The UEFN map draws inspiration from the classic Minecraft gamemode, Bed Wars, requiring you to protect your bed from enemies while attempting to destroy the enemy beds to be the last one standing.

However, the twist is the toy-based environment of the gamemode, throwing you into a world filled with large toys. That said, this article explains how you can find the Toy Bed Wars gamemode and jump into battle for bed supremacy.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Toy Bed Wars map

UEFN Map Code

You can seamlessly navigate to the new Toy Bed Wars map from the in-game menu. Go to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby. Here, you will be prompted to put in the Toy Bed Wars UEFN map code 5471-4550-8290.

Once you've entered the map code, hit 'Confirm.' This will change your current Fortnite gamemode to the Toy Bed Wars Creative map. You can now ready up solo to join a public lobby and battle for bed supremacy with random players or queue up with friends for a friendly yet competitive experience.

How to play

Once you have launched the Toy Bed Wars map, you will be taken to the game's starting point, which will prompt you to select a team for the game mode. There can be up to three players on each team, providing you with support and assistance when protecting your bed.

After selecting your team, you will be spawned in your base with one goal: destroy other players' beds while defending your own. You can farm and collect materials like wood to start your game off, and as you progress, gather resources like batteries.

Gathering these resources will allow you to upgrade your building capabilities and weapons as well as upgrade your base so enemies have a harder time destroying your bed.

