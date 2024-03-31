Fortnite Treehouse Tycoon: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Tycoons have become an increasingly popular category of Creative Maps in Fortnite. As such, it is definitely interesting to see how creators put their own twist to the game mode, allowing the formula to remain fresh and innovative for players. One such map that does this particularly well is the Treehouse Tycoon. It brings elements of nature to the game mode, while also keeping aspects that make Tycoon maps special.

The Treehouse Tycoon map, created by Fortnite Creator Saintfiji, combines the joy of building and upgrading your own treehouse with the ability to earn money and get your hands on powerful supercars, much like the Custom Cars Tycoon map. This article will break down how players can find the Treehouse Tycoon map and get started on their journey for a treehouse.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Treehouse Tycoon map

You can unlock weapons by progressing your treehouse (Image via ESPIRITGAME on YouTube)

UEFN map code

Since Tycoon maps are growing in popularity due to their laidback and rewarding nature, players should be able to find the Treehouse Tycoon map in the Discover menu. However, if you cannot locate it among the game's vast Creative offerings, you can make your way to the search icon in the top-left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you can see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Treehouse Tycoon map: 7685-7357-9172. Once you've made the entry, hit Confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Treehouse Tycoon map, and you can now queue into a match to join a public lobby.

How to play

You can set up droppers for money in the Treehouse Tycoon map (Image via ESPIRITGAME on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the Treehouse Tycoon map, you will be spawned near a button to start the experience. Once you begin, you will be able to spawn a trampoline for free, and it will allow your in-game character to reach the treehouse located above. Once you reach it, you can set up droppers to receive money, which you can then use to build and upgrade your treehouse.

The map provides you with a lot of avenues to make money, including farming a tree, collecting your income from the droppers, and even spawning more droppers to increase your cash resources. On your journey in the Fortnite Treehouse Tycoon UEFN experience, you can continue upgrading your treehouse to unlock weapons, a laser door, and even add a second floor to the house.

