Fortnite update v17.40 early patch notes: Abducted Coral Castle, Chaos Agent, IO Mole, Wonder Woman, and more

With barely a month left for the current season to end, Fortnite update v17.40 will be the second last one loopers are going to get. According to leakers, it will be massive and add a plethora of content to the game.

From Wonder Woman's set to the grand reveal of IO's Mole, this update is set to put into motion a lot of events in-game. While not everything is known via leaks, a few things are sure to come with the update.

Here's what we *know so far* about tonight's update:



- Revealing the IO's mole

- Abducted Coral

- Exotic Burst Pulse Rifle sold by Kymera (it also has x1.5 damage multiplier when aiming)

- Wonder Woman's set

- Possible Free "Back To School" Challenges

- Week 11 & 12 Challenges — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 16, 2021

Fortnite update v17.40 early patch notes reveal a plethora of information

1) Last chance to visit Coral Castle

With a heavy heart and salty tears, it's finally time to say goodbye to Coral Castle. The abduction of this landmark should begin something either before the Fortnite update v17.40 or after.

As stated by earlier leaks, once Coral Castle has been abducted, the Imagined Order (IO) will move in to secure the area. However, this is unlikely to happen until their headquarters at Corny Complex is abducted.

Grab your Coral Buddy. v17.40 rises up on August 17!



In preparation for the update, downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET. Matchmaking will be disabled approx. 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/9wWMHkPeuJ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 16, 2021

2) "In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity"

Chaos Agent has had a loyal cult following since he was introduced to the game at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2. Now, by the looks of it, players may finally get to see his final form in-game following the Fortnite update v17.40.

As per leakers, Chaos Agent has been working with the IO all this while. By the looks of it, he may be the mole within the organization, crippling it from inside out.

Chaos Agent have been working with the IO this whole time. and it appears there's a few things on his Outfit description "Undermine the Order from the shadows"



on Jun 10, 2020. his Outfit released again with this title: Looks good In this suit, but it's not his final form. pic.twitter.com/R3Ucsk5bGt — Twea - Fortnite Leaks  (@TweaBR) August 16, 2021

3) Holy Moly: The Spy Within

Throughout the season, Dr. Slone has tasked players with finding a mole within the IO, and following the Fortnite update v17.40, they may finally get to see upfront who the mole is.

Following the update, a brand new mini-game/game mode will also be introduced into the game. Gamers can partake in this new feature to discover the hidden secrets within the IO and learn more about the lore.

To clear up the confusion:



Throughout the Season, the Quests have been following the IO Mole Story with Marigold and Jules being the main suspects



We will attempt to find the Mole in a "Spy Within" Gamemode that takes place in the Underground Complex of IO! pic.twitter.com/eedbZlKPOR — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 14, 2021

4) Three times the Pew Pew power

Pulse Rifles have been a saving grace ever since Fortnite Season 7 began. The cool animations of the weapon while firing, in conjunction with the damage output, have made the gun a good choice for players.

Following the Fortnite update v17.40, a Pulse Rifle variant of the classic Burst AR will be added in-game. Suffice to say, those who can master the bloom and control the recoil will be hitting home runs with the weapon.

burst pulse rifle #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/b2ISpPrfw7 — GAMERBOY | FORTNITE LEAKS AND NEWS (@Gamerboy_news) August 3, 2021

5) Wonder Woman

By now, loopers are well aware that a Wonder Woman set will be coming to the game following the Fortnite update v17.40. With Batman and Superman already introduced, it was only a matter of time before Epic Games added the Amazonian Princess.

Loopers who can't wait to purchase her in-game can participate in the Wonder Woman Cup on August 18th to stand a chance of winning the set. Though the competition will be rather sweaty, they can try their luck.

Fierce Amazonian Warrior and founding member of the Justice League, @DCComics Wonder Woman is coming to the Island.



Read about her cosmetic set and about the upcoming Cup where you can earn her Outfit early!



🔗: https://t.co/Me0ZuOBIWs pic.twitter.com/ohr8f1z5R2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 16, 2021

