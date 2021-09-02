Fortnite upgrade bench location: Where to upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (Week 13 challenges)

A high-ranking Fortnite NPC, known as Rook, is preparing ground troops for the fall of the Mothership. To gain a tactical advantage, she wants loopers across the island to upgrade their weapons.

Although the IO does have powerful weapons, there's nothing like shooting aliens with a customized Legendary weapon. With that being said, players who agree to upgrade their weapons will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

"Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon" Week 13 Epic Challenge (Image via Lazyleaks_)

Note: Fortnite Week 13 Epic Challenges will go live on September 2 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon" Week 13 Epic Challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players need to locate an upgrade bench and upgrade any weapon to either Epic or Legendary tiers. Crafting weapons using Nanites will more than likely not work.

In order to craft and upgrade weapons in Fortnite, players will need some gold bars. Although they aren't that difficult to come by (as players can find them simply by looting chests), a lot of them will be needed.

How to collect gold bars fast in Fortnite Season 7

An easy way to get gold bars in-game is by completing timed challenges which can be obtained from payphones or by eliminating players marked for elimination on the bounty board.

Depending on the individual skill level and proficiency in Fortnite, the time taken to get the needed amount of gold bars may vary. However, for the average player, two to three matches will be needed at the very least.

How to upgrade a weapon to Epic or Legendary tier

In order to upgrade a "Rare" weapon using an upgrade bench, players will need 400 gold. It will cost 500 gold to upgrade from "Epic" to "Legendary." Keep in mind that the weapon only has to be upgraded once in order to complete the challenge.

There are a total of 18 upgrade benches located on the island. Here are their locations:

Lonely Lander

Catty Corner

Retail Row

Dirty Docks

Compact Cars

Corny Complex

Steamy Stacks

Craggy Cliffs

Sheriff's Office

Dusted Depot

Risky Reels

Hydro 16

Shanty Town

The Durr Burger

Viking Vessel

Believer Beach

Crashed Cargo

Southwest of Lockie's Lighthouse

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event leaked: Start date, countdown, Misty Meadows destruction, and more revealed

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh